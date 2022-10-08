Bournemouth vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Bournemouth vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 3pm BST

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) remain unbeaten under Gary O’Neil, who has been in caretaker charge of the club since Scott Parker was sacked at the end of August. The Cherries drew 0-0 with Brentford (opens in new tab) last time out, having previously held Newcastle (opens in new tab) to a 1-1 tie at St James’ Park.

O’Neil has certainly made Bournemouth harder to beat and tougher to play against, but he will now want to start turning some of these draws into wins. He admitted in his pre-match press conference that his team needs to find a way to cause opponents “more problems” if they are to achieve their objective of staying in the Premier League.

Leicester (opens in new tab) registered a much-needed victory last time out, thrashing Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) 4-0 in an East Midlands derby. It was a result that arguably saved Brendan Rodgers’ job, but the Leicester boss will find himself under pressure once more if his side suffers defeat at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

To take a more optimistic view, Leicester have a kinder run of fixtures coming up and there is no doubt that their squad contains enough quality to rise up the table. James Maddison in particular is in fantastic form right now, and Bournemouth will have their hands full in trying to keep him quiet.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Joe Rothwell, Ben Pearson, David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly, while Ryan Fredericks is given a 50-50 chance of featuring.

Leicester will have to make do without Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand for the trip south, but Wilfred Ndidi is hopeful of being fit.

Form

Bournemouth: DDWDL

Leicester: WLLLL

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Leicester City will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

Other games

Chelsea vs Wolves, Manchester City vs Southampton and Newcastle United vs Brentford will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Saturday 8 October. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

