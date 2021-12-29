Brentford v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Manchester City live stream, Wednesday 29 December, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking for their 10th consecutive Premier League win when they face Brentford on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table on Boxing Day, although that may yet be reduced to three if Liverpool beat Leicester on Tuesday. City's latest triumph came at the end of a topsy-turvy encounter in which they raced into a 4-0 lead, were pegged back to 4-3, and then cruised to a 6-3 win.

City are in ominous form right now and it is difficult to conceive of anyone stopping them. At the time of writing they are the division's joint-top scorers and have the best defensive record to boot, even after conceding three goals to Leicester.

Pep Guardiola's squad is the deepest in the Premier League, and that could be a key factor in determining the destination of the title. Even if City are hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, they should be able to emerge relatively unscathed.

Brentford were beaten 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day, which means they have won only two of their last 10 games. The Bees are nine points clear of the drop zone, though, and are already halfway to 40 points.

Brentford have caused problems for some of the league's visiting big boys this term. They beat Arsenal on the opening weekend, held Liverpool to a draw, and were unfortunate to lose to Chelsea. Beating City would be their best result yet.

Thomas Frank will have to make do without the suspended Christian Norgaard, as well as Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Charlie Goode, Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier and Joshua Dasilva. Bryan Mbeumo faces a race against time to be passed fit.

The injured Ferran Torres has probably played his last game for City as he prepares to join Barcelona. Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker are likely to miss out here.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 29 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

