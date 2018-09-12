Quiz! Can you name the players with 100 Premier League appearances but no goals?

Look, even Claude Makelele got two goals for Chelsea in the Premier League. Granted, one of them was a rebound off a charitable penalty he'd initially missed, but the legendary French enforcer did manage to get another against Tottenham in November 2006 – and an absolute belter it was too.

Unfortunately for the 26 players buried within our latest quiz, they've had no such luck in front of goal. All of these men have turned out at least 100 times in the Premier League without bothering goalkeepers, ranging from the central defensive stalwart on 335 matches to the relatively recent central midfielder who left for pastures new on 105.

Three of the players below still play for their respective clubs in the Premier League, so there's hope for them yet (though none are first choice, so perhaps not much).

Anyway, we've given you 12 minutes for this humdinger, after which you can tell us how you get on over @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet the best scores so long as you don't give answers away. Good luck!

(Please note: Adblockers might stop you seeing our quizzes, so please turn 'em off for our site. Cheers.)

