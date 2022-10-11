Copenhagen vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Copenhagen vs Manchester City live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 5:45pm BST

Manchester City (opens in new tab) head to Copenhagen knowing that a fourth win from four in Group G will send them through to the Champions League round of 16.

Pep Guardiola's side thrashed the Danish champions 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium last week, with – you guessed it – Erling Haaland bagging a brace. City enter this encounter on a six-match winning run in all competitions; they've scored four or more goals in four of those games, beating Southampton 4-0 at home in the Premier League last time out.

Copenhagen, by contrast, have lost four and won just one of their last seven. Hit hard by injuries, Jacob Neestrup's team have mustered only five goals in their previous 10 outings. Defeat here coupled with victory for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla in the night's other Group G fixture will eliminate them from the Champions League.

Team news

Copenhagen are missing no fewer than eight players for this match: as well as long-term absentees Zeca and Akinkunmi Amoo, Andreas Cornelius, Rasmus Falk, Orri Oskarsson, Mamoudou Karamoko, Khouma Babacar and Denis Vavro are all out.

As for City, Guardiola remains without the services of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Form

Copenhagen: DLWLD

Manchester City: WWWWW

Referee

Artur Soares Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Copenhagen vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Copenhagen vs Manchester City will be played at Parken.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group G game between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

