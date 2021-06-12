Euro 2020 – Marcus Rashford: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Marcus Rashford will be an important player for England at this summer's European Championship.

The Three Lions forward has won 41 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2016.

England have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round. All three of their games will be held at Wembley.

A top-two finish would guarantee England a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Marcus Rashford play for?

Rashford plays his club football for Manchester United, the team he supported as a boy.

Rashford joined United's academy at the age of seven, having previously spent a week training with Manchester City. He gradually progressed through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, before making his debut for the first team in February 2016.

Since then Rashford has gone on to score 88 goals in 271 appearances for United in all competitions. He has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League with the Red Devils.

How old is Marcus Rashford?

Rashford was born on 31 October 1997. He is 23 years old.

What is Marcus Rashford’s squad number?

Rashford will wear the No.11 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester United, he wears the No.10.

What is Marcus Rashford's net worth?

Rashford has an estimated net worth of £16m, according to the 2021 edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

What is Marcus Rashford's contract length?

Rashford's contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023, although the club has the option of triggering a one-year extension.

What is Marcus Rashford's salary?

Rashford earns an estimated £180,000 per week at Manchester United, according to salarysport.com.