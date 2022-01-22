Everton v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Aston Villa live stream, Saturday 22 January, 12.30pm GMT

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of Everton in an interim capacity when Aston Villa visit Goodison Park in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Everton parted ways with Rafael Benitez after last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Norwich, a result which leaves the Toffees just six points clear of the bottom three. Many of the club’s problems predate the appointment of Benitez, but it was hard to envisage the Spaniard ever being a success at Goodison given his strong connections with Everton’s cross-city rivals.

Benitez was not given much money to spend last summer and he has had to deal with significant injury problems in recent months. Even so, the former Liverpool manager did not do a good job and he could hardly complain when he was dismissed following a run of one win in his team’s last 13 Premier League outings.

Aston Villa battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United last Saturday. Steven Gerrard was delighted with the character his team showed against Ralf Rangnick’s side, who were still two goals to the good with 15 minutes left on the clock at Villa Park. Gerrard’s charges are now 13th in the division, although just two points separate them from the top half.

Everton will have to make do without Tom Davies and Allan through injury, while Alex Iwobi is representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Fabian Delph and Jarrad Branthwaite are expected to be available, although neither is likely to be included in the starting XI.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey and Jaden Philogene-Bidace. Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are at the Cup of Nations, while Ezri Konsa will need to be assessed as he seeks to shake off a hip injury as quickly as possible. John McGinn will be restored to the starting line-up after serving a one-game ban against Manchester United last weekend.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 22 January, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 . See below for international broadcast options.

