Everton v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Burnley live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 13 September, 8pm BST

Everton will be looking to continue their fine start to the season when Burnley visit Goodison Park on Monday night.

Rafael Benitez was far from a universally popular appointment in the summer, but he has made a good start to life on the blue half of Merseyside. No one will be getting carried away just yet, and a poor run of form could still see the fans turn on the former Liverpool boss. But Everton have performed well in each of their three games so far, collecting seven points and already looking more effective than they did at the end of last season.

Burnley are yet to get off the mark this term, having lost their first two games to Brighton and Liverpool. They looked to be on their way to a victory over Leeds last time out, but a late Patrick Bamford equaliser denied them all three points. Sean Dyche will certainly not be losing any sleep over his team's start, but he will nevertheless be keen to get off and running as quickly as possible. Burnley won at Goodison in March, although the return of fans to stadiums will make Monday's task more difficult.

Everton have Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina available for selection, which bolsters Benitez's defensive options. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start despite a recent quadriceps complaint, while Seamus Coleman is likely to come through a late fitness test. Tom Davies and Fabian Delph will miss out, though, and James Rodriguez is short of match fitness.

Burnley will have to make do without Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and new signing Connor Roberts, who moved to Turf Moor from Swansea on transfer deadline day. Nathan Collins and Maxwel Cornet are both battling injuries but at least one of the new boys is likely to be handed his Premier League debut, perhaps from the bench.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

ALSO SEE Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com