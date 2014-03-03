Trending

Facts: Hazard grabs two assists - but who's got more since the start of last season?

Eyebrow-raising 'well I never's from this weekend's Premier League action...

Everton 1-0 West Ham

  • Romelu Lukaku’s goal was the first that West Ham had conceded in the Premier League away from home in 375 minutes of action.
  • Leighton Baines picked up his first assist of the season in the Premier League, with his last coming on April 7, 2013.
  • West Ham only managed 1 shot on target in this game.
  • Everton had the most shots in the PL this weekend (16, excluding blocked), but 13 of them were off target. 

Fulham 1-3 Chelsea

  • Fulham conceded the first goal of the game for the 20th time this season; more than any other side.
  • Andre Schürrle has scored 6 goals in 8 Premier League starts for Chelsea this season (0 in 12 sub appearances).
  • Schürrle scored 3 goals with 3 shots on target in this game. Fernando Torres also had 3 shots on target, but didn’t score.
  • This victory was Chelsea’s 100th Premier League London derby victory (P201, W100).
  • Only Wayne Rooney (19) has more assists in the Premier League than Eden Hazard (18) since the start of the 2012/13 season.

Hull 1-4 Newcastle

  • Newcastle have won all 7 of the Premier League away games that they have scored first in this season.
  • Newcastle scored as many goals in this match (4) as in their previous 9 PL games combined.
  • Hull players only attempted 5 dribbles in this game; 7 players made more in the PL this weekend.

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

  • Since joining Arsenal, no player has given away more penalties in the Premier League for Arsenal than Laurent Koscielny (6).
  • The Gunners have failed to score in just 4 of their 28 Premier League games this season, with 2 of those coming in their last 3 matches.
  • This was Stoke’s first clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches. 
  • Arsene Wenger’s side failed to muster a shot on target in the second half. 

Southampton 0-3 Liverpool

  • Luis Suarez's opener ended a run of 6 hours and 52 minutes without a Premier League goal for the Uruguayan.
  • Suarez is the outright top goalscorer (24) and assist maker (10) in the PL this season. 
  • Raheem Sterling scored a goal with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
  • Daniel Sturridge failed to score in a PL appearance for the first time since November 9, 2013.
  • Suarez has won 13 penalties in the PL since his debut for Liverpool; 7 more than any other player in the same period.

Aston Villa 4-1 Norwich

  • Aston Villa have only kept 2 clean sheets at home this season; a joint-low with Fulham.
  • Christian Benteke has scored a league-high 5 headed goals this season.
  • Aston Villa scored 4 first-half goals in a PL game for only the second time (also vs Wimbledon in Feb 95).
  • The Villains had 4 shots on target in this game and scored 4 times (one was an own goal, so doesn’t count as a shot on target).
  • Villa scored only their second goal of the season from a corner.

Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace

  • Swansea had 83.4% of possession in the first half of this game.
  • Palace have conceded just 10 goals in their last 10 Premier League games.
  • Crystal Palace recovered only their second point from a losing position all season.
  • Swansea made more long passes than any other team this weekend (73).
  • Yannick Bolasie attempted 15 dribbles in this game; a league high.

Tottenham 1-0 Cardiff

  • Roberto Soldado scored his first goal from open play in the Premier League since October 20 (vs Aston Villa).
  • Emmanuel Adebayor has scored 8 and assisted 3 in 12 PL games under Tim Sherwood.
  • Cardiff have failed to score in more games than any other team in the top flight this season (16), including the last 4 in a row. They have now played 399 minutes of football without netting.

