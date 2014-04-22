Facts: Which young midfielder has had a hand in nine goals in his last five games?

Luckily for us and you, the number crunchers at Opta don't get out much. That's because they're busy totting up digits in darkened rooms to present you with brain-tickling facts like these, on a weekend where Liverpool strengthened their grip on top spot with victory against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Chelsea's defeat at Sunderland put Jose in a tantrum, while Manchester United's 2-0 humbling at Everton ultimately cost David Moyes his job. It was a good one for Crystal Palace, though, who racked up a fifth consecutive league win to secure their Premier League status for another season.

Read on for the intriguing 'whatever next?'s from the weekend's top-flight tussles.

Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

Christian Eriksen has scored 4 goals and assisted 5 more in his last 5 Premier League appearances.

Eriksen has the joint-most assists in the PL in 2014 (7).

Fulham have conceded a league-high 31 goals from set-pieces this season.

Tottenham are without a clean sheet in 7 PL games.

Harry Kane is the first Tottenham player to score in 3 consecutive PL games since Gareth Bale in May 2013.

Spurs have now made 20 errors leading to goals this season, more than any other side.

Rodallega made nine flick-ons in this game; none reached a team-mate.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Aston Villa 0-0 Southampton

7 of Aston Villa’s last 10 Premier League games have been 0-0 at half-time.

Adam Lallana has provided only 1 assist in his last 16 PL appearances.

Southampton created a league-low 2 attempts (excluding blocked) from open play this weekend.

Villa had a league-low pass completion of 64% this weekend.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Cardiff 1-1 Stoke

Cardiff both conceded and won their first penalty of the season.

Only 11 of Stoke’s 44 points this season have come away from home.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Newcastle 1-2 Swansea

The Swans have now gone 15 Premier League away games without keeping a clean sheet.

Wilfried Bony has netted 4 goals in his last 4 away games for the Swans.

Newcastle had the most shots off target in the PL this weekend (9).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

West Ham 0-1 Crystal Palace

Andy Carroll has averaged a headed shot every 45 minutes in the league this season, the best rate of any player (minimum 1 headed shot attempted).

Mile Jedinak’s goal was the first in the PL by an Australian since Brett Holman scored for Aston Villa against QPR on December 1, 2012.

Palace have found the back of the net in each of their last 5 PL games after failing to score in the 3 games before that run.

Palace made 74 clearances, the second-highest figure recorded in a PL game this season (highest is 89 by Fulham away at Man United).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland

Vito Mannone made 14 saves, the joint-most by any goalkeeper in a Premier League game since 2003/04.

Lee Cattermole got his 62nd PL yellow card; of the 53 players with 50 or more he has the highest yellow/game ratio (0.31).

Connor Wickham is the only opposition player to have scored at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge this season.

The last team to win away at Chelsea in the league were QPR back in January 2013 (1-0).

Oscar had 8% of all of the shots from outside the box this weekend (excluding blocked, 5/60).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Norwich 2-3 Liverpool

Luis Suarez has scored 12 goals in 6 Premier League meetings with Norwich.

Liverpool have kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 6 PL games.

Norwich (13) only had one shot fewer than Liverpool (14) in this game.

Liverpool’s possession in the first half was 66% but only 47% after the break.

Liverpool have scored 52 goals in the PL in 2014.

Liverpool had the best pass completion in the PL this weekend (86%).

Norwich slung in 38 crosses and corners, the most in the PL this weekend; Liverpool had the fewest (4).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Hull 0-3 Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey has scored 6 away goals in the Premier League this season, twice as many as he managed in his 5 previous seasons combined.

Hull (13) had more shots than Arsenal (12) in this match.

Arsenal did not win a single corner, only the seventh time a team hasn’t registered one in a PL game this season.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Everton 2-0 Man United

4 of the 7 PL penalties Mark Clattenburg has awarded this season have been to teams playing Manchester United.

Everton’s possession figure of 39% is their lowest in a PL game under Roberto Martinez.

Wayne Rooney has scored only 4 goals in 16 PL appearances against former club Everton.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Man City 3-1 West Brom

Man City’s 69.2% possession figure was their fourth highest of the season.

Despite this, they only attempted 11 shots at goal (excl. blocked); their joint lowest figure in a PL home game this season.

This was the first time in Premier League history that 3 different Argentine players found the net in a single match.

Sergio Aguero has now scored 15 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances for Man City.

Edin Dzeko attempted 6 shots in this match, the second time this season he’s attempted 6+ in a game and failed to score.





Analyse it with Stats Zone