Facts: Who already has twice as many goals and assists this season than last?
By Joe Brewin
Your weekly dosage of Premier League factoids...
Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool
- Premier League matches between Newcastle and Liverpool have produced more goals than any other Premier League fixture (130). Indeed, there has never been a goalless draw in this fixture in the Premier League.
- Newcastle have won 3 and lost just 1 of the last 5 home games against the Reds in the Premier League.
- After failing to score in his first 9 appearances (all competitions) for Newcastle, Ayoze Perez has netted 2 in his last 2.
- Liverpool have kept just 2 clean sheets in their last 16 Premier League games.
- Newcastle (35.6%) registered their lowest possession figure in a Premier League home match since they hosted Man City in October 2008 (28.6%).
- Liverpool have failed to score on the road for the first time since November 2013 (vs Arsenal), ending a run of 18 consecutive Premier League games in which they netted.
- Mario Balotelli has now gone 689 minutes since his last goal in the Premier League.
- Newcastle have won 3 consecutive league games for the first time since November 2013, when they won 4 in a row.
Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
- Arsenal have won their last 4 home matches in all competitions against the Clarets.
- Arsene Wenger’s side are unbeaten in their last 23 home Premier League matches, winning 15 and drawing 8.
- Calum Chambers scored his first Premier League goal and provided his first assist.
- 5 of Arsenal's last 7 Premier League goals have been scored by Alexis Sanchez.
- Sanchez has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Arsenal in 2014/15, 5 more than any other player.
- Burnley are the 10th side to fail to win any of their opening 10 Premier League matches of a single season - 6 of the previous 9 sides were relegated.
- Burnley have conceded 15 goals in their last 5 games in the Premier League – this after previously keeping 3 clean sheets in a row.
Chelsea 2-1 QPR
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games, winning 10 and drawing 3.
- Harry Redknapp has seen his teams lose all 6 league clashes with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.
- Oscar has scored 3 and assisted 2 in his last 6 Premier League games for Chelsea.
- Cesc Fabregas has been involved in 10 goals (1 goal, 9 assists) in 10 league games for Chelsea.
- Fabregas now has as many assists this season as Mesut Ozil managed in the whole of last season.
- QPR have conceded in 12 of their last 13 Premier League away games.
- Charlie Austin has scored 24 league goals for QPR since the start of last season (including play-offs); 18 more than anyone else.
- 6 of the Hoops’ last 7 goals have come in the second half.
- Eden Hazard has converted all 8 penalties that he has taken in the Premier League.
Everton 0-0 Swansea
- This was Everton’s first goalless draw in their last 37 Premier League games.
- It was also the first time the Toffees have failed to find the back of the net in their last 12 top-flight games.
- Garry Monk’s side have now won just 1 of their last 7 Premier League games, drawing 3 and losing 3.
- Swansea’s possession figure of 33.16% in this game is their lowest-ever figure in a Premier League game.
- Swansea have been on the wrong end of a league-high 3 red cards this season.
- The Swans mustered 8 shots in the game (including blocked) but only 1 of them was on target.
Hull 0-1 Southampton
- Victor Wanyama has netted 3 goals in his last 6 Premier League games for the Saints this season, having failed to score in the previous 26.
- Ronald Koeman’s side have conceded just 5 league goals this season; fewer than any other team in England’s top four divisions.
- The Saints have now kept 3 clean sheets in a row.
- Southampton have won their last 5 league games against Hull and lost just 1 of the last 17 in all competitions (W11 D5 L1), including a meeting in the Full Members Cup in 1986/87.
- The Tigers have won just 1 of their last 9 Premier League games, losing 3 and drawing 5.
- Hull’s only 2 home clashes with Southampton in the Premier League have both ended in 1-0 defeats.
Leicester 0-1 West Brom
- Esteban Cambiasso netted his first own goal in a combined total of 362 games in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.
- The Foxes have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 Premier League games.
- West Brom have won 8 and lost just 1 of their last 10 matches in all competitions against Leicester.
- No side has conceded the first goal in more games this season than Leicester (8, level with QPR).
- Leonardo Ulloa managed his first shot in a Premier League game since vs Manchester United in September when he netted a brace. He had failed to have a shot in his previous 4 appearances.
- Leicester have managed just 1 clean sheet this season, a league joint-low figure along with West Ham.
- Only Southampton (6) and Swansea (5) have kept more clean sheets than West Brom (4) this season, and no side has managed as many shutouts on the road (3) as the Baggies.
- The Foxes have now failed to score in 3 games (320 minutes).
Stoke 2-2 West Ham
- Victor Moses scored his first Premier League goal since September 2013 when he netted for Liverpool against Swansea.
- Enner Valencia has now scored in 3 of 4 away games for West Ham in the Premier League this season, only failing to score at Old Trafford.
- Stewart Downing recorded an assist and a goal in the same game for the 7th time in his Premier League career, and the first with West Ham.
- Downing already has twice as many goals (2) and twice as many assists (4) this season as he managed in 32 games for West Ham last season.
- West Ham recovered from a 2+ goal deficit for the first time since coming from 3 down to draw 3-3 with West Brom in February 2011.
- West Ham have now scored in 9 successive Premier League games; their best run in the competition since November 2009 (10 games).
- Carlton Cole made his 200th Premier League appearance for West Ham in this match. Only two players Steve Potts (204) and Mark Noble (202) have featured more.
- West Ham have now scored 8 headed goals this season, more than any other side in the Premier League. They’ve also had the most headed shots (37).
- West Ham have managed just 1 clean sheet this season, a league joint-low figure along with Leicester.
Man City 1-0 Man United
- No Premier League team has had more players sent off in 2014 than Manchester United (5, level with Newcastle, Spurs and Swansea).
- Chris Smalling was sent off for the first time in the Premier League, becoming the 26th different United player to be sent off in the competition.
- Smalling’s red card was the earliest in Premier League Manchester derby history.
- Only against Liverpool (9) have Manchester United had more players sent off than they have vs City (6) in the Premier League.
- Manchester United’s first shot on target came in the 70th minute (via Robin van Persie). City had had 6 by that point.
- Sergio Aguero has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games.
- The Argentine striker has also scored 5 in 6 league games against Manchester United.
- Manchester City are only the 2nd team in Premier League history (after Liverpool) to win 4 consecutive games against Manchester United.
- The Citizens have won 4 consecutive league games against the Red Devils for the first time since December 1970.
- Manchester City have won 6 and lost just 1 of the last 7 Premier League Manchester derbies.
- 13 points from 10 games is Manchester United’s worst start to a campaign since 1986/87, when they had 8 at this stage and finished the season 11th.
Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham
- Andreas Weimann’s goal ended Villa’s Premier League goal drought of 547 minutes.
- Weimann has scored (3) or assisted (1) 80% of Villa’s 5 league goals this season.
- Aston Villa scored with their only shot on target in this game.
- Charles N’Zogbia assisted a goal for the first time since February 2013, in a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal.
- Christian Benteke was sent off for the 2nd time in the Premier League, his first came against Chelsea at Villa Park in May 2013.
- Indeed, that instance was the last time any Villan was sent off in the top flight – they didn’t’ receive a single red card last season in the league.
- Nacer Chadli has scored 5 goals in 9 league appearances this season; he managed just 1 in 24 last term.
- Harry Kane has scored 9 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this term, though his winner was his first league goal of the campaign.
- Tottenham have won 9 and lost 0 of the last 12 Premier League matches against Aston Villa (D3).
