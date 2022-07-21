FIFA 23: 250 wonderkids we expect in the game

FIFA 23 is out soon – and for the wonderkids that you need to snare on Career Mode, scouting has already begun.

We won't know the full player stats until only a few weeks until the game is released – details about the game are slowly coming out – but judging by who has performed well this season, who is riding their hype and who has stalled over the past 12 months, it's easy to predict the kind of names that will be in the mix.

Wonderkids give you the opportunity to nurture talent, train and develop a sponge-like squad and produce the team of the future for pennies. So when you're starting a brand-new career and enjoying the new features, who's going to be on your wishlist this time around?

SEE ALSO Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: The complete list

Goalkeepers

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign?

(Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Buying a young goalkeeper in Career Mode is a long, long-term investment. Goalkeepers tend to peak later but if you're smart with your cash and you pick the right custodian, you can develop a future world-class star.

Goalkeepers Player Primary position Age Club Estimated starting price FIFA 22 rating FIFA 22 potential FIFA 23 potential prediction Maarten Vandevoordt Goalkeeper 20 Genk £5,400,000 71 87 86 Gavin Bazunu Goalkeeper 20 Southampton £4,500,000 64 83 85 Dogan Alemdar Goalkeeper 19 Stade Rennais £3,150,000 68 83 83 Anatoliy Trubin Goalkeeper 20 Shakhtar Donetsk £7,200,000 72 78 82 Stefan Bajic Goalkeeper 20 Bristol City £1,620,000 65 79 80 Arthur Okonkwo Goalkeeper 20 Arsenal £1,350,000 - - 79 James Trafford Goalkeeper 19 Bolton Wanderers £900,000 59 77 78 Konstantinos Tzolakis Goalkeeper 19 Olympiacos £100,000 - - 78 Oliver Dovin Goalkeeper 20 Hammarby £900,000 59 76 77 Gabriel Slonina Goalkeeper 18 Chicago Fire £2,700,000 52 74 75 Noah Atubolu Goalkeeper 20 Freiburg £1,350,000 61 75 75 Daniil Khudyakov Goalkeeper 18 Lokomotiv Moscow £900,000 - - 75 Sacha Contena Goalkeeper 16 Ajaccio £100,000 - - 74

Defenders

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign?

(Image credit: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images)

Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FIFA. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time.

Defenders Player Primary position Age Club Estimated starting price FIFA 22 rating FIFA 22 potential FIFA 23 potential prediction Nuno Mendes Left-Back 20 PSG £36,000,000 78 88 93 Josko Gvardiol Centre-Back 20 RB Leipzig £31,500,000 75 87 91 Tino Livramento Right-Back 19 Southampton £22,500,000 62 80 89 Goncalo Inacio Centre-Back 20 Sporting £20,700,000 76 86 88 Luca Netz Left-Back 19 Borussia Monchengladbach £5,850,000 68 85 88 Aaron Hickey Left-Back 20 Brentford £16,200,000 69 82 87 Malo Gusto Right-Back 19 Olympique Lyonnais £10,800,000 66 80 86 Calegari Right-Back 20 Fluminense £4,050,000 - - 86 Devyne Rensch Right-Back 19 Ajax £7,200,000 73 85 85 Calvin Ramsay Right-Back 18 Liverpool £4,500,000 60 77 85 Tanguy Nianzou Centre-Back 20 Bayern Munich £8,100,000 71 85 85 Levi Colwill Centre-Back 19 Chelsea £4,500,000 65 82 85 Adrien Truffert Left-Back 20 Stade Rennais £10,800,000 75 83 85 Alex Balde Left-Back 18 Barcelona £3,600,000 66 82 85 Nathan Patterson Right-Back 20 Everton £7,200,000 66 80 84 Castello Lukeba Centre-Back 19 Olympique Lyonnais £18,000,000 65 80 84 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Centre-Back 20 Burnley £6,300,000 67 81 84 Leonidas Stergiou Centre-Back 20 St. Gallen £5,400,000 67 86 84 Mario Vuskovic Centre-Back 20 Hamburg £4,500,000 72 85 84 Marton Dardai Centre-Back 20 Hertha Berlin £4,500,000 69 83 84 El Chadaille Bitshiabu Centre-Back 17 PSG £1,800,000 - - 84 Destiny Udogie Left-Back 19 Udinese £15,300,000 64 81 84 Ian Maatsen Left-Back 20 Burnley £4,500,000 64 82 84 Timothee Pembele Right-Back 19 PSG £5,400,000 68 81 83 Hugo Siquet Right-Back 20 Freiburg £4,950,000 69 83 83 Yan Couto Right-Back 20 Manchester City £4,500,000 66 81 83 Ethan Laird Right-Back 20 Manchester United £4,500,000 67 82 83 Kaiky Centre-Back 18 Santos £7,200,000 - - 83 Becir Omeragic Centre-Back 20 Zurich £7,200,000 67 83 83 Teden Mengi Centre-Back 20 Manchester United £1,800,000 64 82 83 Miguel Gutierrez Left-Back 20 Real Madrid £5,400,000 66 81 83 Joe Scally Right-Back 19 Borussia Monchengladbach £7,200,000 62 81 82 Brandon Soppy Right-Back 20 Udinese £4,500,000 68 81 82 Amar Dedic Right-Back 19 Red Bull Salzburg £3,600,000 66 83 82 Piero Hincapie Centre-Back 20 Bayer Leverkusen £15,300,000 70 80 82 Ilya Zabarnyi Centre-Back 19 Dynamo Kiev £13,500,000 72 82 82 Alejandro Frances Centre-Back 19 Real Zaragoza £4,500,000 69 82 82 Sepp van den Berg Centre-Back 20 Liverpool £4,500,000 68 81 82 Jeanuel Belocian Centre-Back 17 Stade Rennais £450,000 - - 82 Valentin Barco Left-Back 17 Boca Juniors £1,080,000 63 83 82 Malick Thiaw Centre-Back 20 Schalke £5,400,000 68 81 81 Gaston Avila Centre-Back 20 Boca Juniors £4,050,000 66 80 81 Eduardo Quaresma Centre-Back 20 Sporting £3,600,000 71 83 81 Jesus Vazquez Left-Back 19 Valencia £4,500,000 66 79 81 Tom Rothe Left-Back 17 Borussia Dortmund £1,080,000 - - 81 Arnau Martinez Right-Back 19 Girona £4,500,000 66 80 80 Lion Semic Right-Back 18 Borussia Dortmund £450,000 - - 80 Giorgio Scalvini Centre-Back 18 Atalanta £9,000,000 - - 80 Armel Bella-Kotchap Centre-Back 20 Southampton £9,000,000 71 71 80 Chrislain Matsima Centre-Back 20 Monaco £4,500,000 69 81 80 Omar Campos Left-Back 19 Santos Laguna £3,600,000 62 80 80 Quentin Merlin Left-Back 20 Nantes £4,500,000 60 76 79 Ki-Jana Hoever Right-Back 20 PSV £5,400,000 65 80 78 Julian Araujo Right-Back 20 LA Galaxy £4,050,000 - - 78 Renan Centre-Back 20 Red Bull Bragantino £8,100,000 - - 78 Mattia Viti Centre-Back 20 Empoli £6,300,000 64 77 78 Isaak Toure Centre-Back 19 Olympique Marseille £4,500,000 59 74 78 Linus Gechter Centre-Back 18 Hertha Berlin £4,050,000 61 79 78 Saidou Sow Centre-Back 20 Saint-Etienne £3,600,000 69 81 78 Victor Kristiansen Left-Back 19 Copenhagen £3,600,000 63 75 78 Emmanuel van de Blaak Centre-Back 17 PSV £360,000 - - 77 Maxime Esteve Centre-Back 20 Montpellier £4,050,000 63 76 75

Midfielders

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign?

(Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Some midfielders in FIFA are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side.

Midfielders Player Primary position Age Club Estimated starting price FIFA 22 rating FIFA 22 potential FIFA 23 potential prediction Pedri Central Midfield 19 Barcelona £72,000,000 81 91 94 Jude Bellingham Central Midfield 19 Borussia Dortmund £72,000,000 79 89 92 Eduardo Camavinga Central Midfield 19 Real Madrid £49,500,000 78 89 91 Nicolo Rovella Defensive Midfield 20 Juventus £9,000,000 70 87 90 Gavi Central Midfield 17 Barcelona £54,000,000 66 85 90 Jamal Musiala Attacking Midfield 19 Bayern Munich £58,500,000 75 88 90 Ryan Gravenberch Central Midfield 20 Bayern Munich £31,500,000 78 90 89 Adam Hlozek Attacking Midfield 19 Bayer Leverkusen £18,000,000 76 87 89 Fabio Carvalho Attacking Midfield 19 Liverpool £10,800,000 67 86 89 Samuele Ricci Defensive Midfield 20 Torino £10,800,000 67 84 88 Florian Wirtz Attacking Midfield 19 Bayer Leverkusen £63,000,000 78 89 88 Fabio Miretti Central Midfield 18 Juventus £4,500,000 - - 87 Facundo Farias Attacking Midfield 19 Colon £10,800,000 72 84 87 Arda Guler Attacking Midfield 17 Fenerbahce £5,400,000 - - 87 Caden Clark Attacking Midfield 19 New York Red Bulls £3,150,000 66 86 87 Lucas Gourna-Douath Defensive Midfield 18 Red Bull Salzburg £9,000,000 70 83 86 Amadou Onana Defensive Midfield 20 Lille £9,000,000 68 83 86 Romeo Lavia Defensive Midfield 18 Southampton £1,800,000 62 85 86 Carney Chukwuemeka Central Midfield 18 Aston Villa £5,400,000 63 84 86 Cole Palmer Attacking Midfield 20 Manchester City £5,400,000 64 84 86 Alfie Devine Attacking Midfield 17 Tottenham Hotspur £810,000 57 82 86 Nico Gonzalez Central Midfield 20 Barcelona £18,000,000 68 83 85 Pape Matar Sarr Central Midfield 19 Tottenham Hotspur £13,500,000 70 82 85 Charlie Patino Central Midfield 18 Arsenal £1,800,000 - - 85 Giovanni Reyna Attacking Midfield 19 Borussia Dortmund £31,500,000 77 87 85 Paul Wanner Attacking Midfield 16 Bayern Munich £1,800,000 - - 85 Luka Sucic Central Midfield 19 Red Bull Salzburg £18,000,000 69 83 84 Aster Vranckx Central Midfield 19 Wolfsburg £9,000,000 67 85 84 Lazaro Attacking Midfield 20 Flamengo £5,400,000 - - 84 Andreas Schjelderup Attacking Midfield 18 Nordsjaelland £3,600,000 65 84 84 James McAtee Attacking Midfield 19 Manchester City £2,700,000 61 77 84 Yunus Musah Central Midfield 19 Valencia £13,500,000 71 82 83 Ilaix Moriba Central Midfield 19 RB Leipzig £8,100,000 73 85 83 Kacper Kozlowski Central Midfield 18 Brighton & Hove Albion £7,200,000 68 85 83 Cristian Medina Central Midfield 20 Boca Juniors £4,950,000 70 83 83 Julio Enciso Attacking Midfield 18 Brighton & Hove Albion £9,900,000 61 81 83 Bruno Praxedes Attacking Midfield 20 Red Bull Bragantino £5,850,000 - - 83 Hannibal Mejbri Attacking Midfield 19 Manchester United £5,400,000 62 84 83 Joris Chotard Defensive Midfield 20 Montpellier £9,000,000 70 80 82 Abdoulaye Kamara Defensive Midfield 17 Borussia Dortmund £900,000 - - 82 Moises Caicedo Central Midfield 20 Brighton & Hove Albion £5,400,000 64 79 82 Reinier Attacking Midfield 20 Real Madrid £7,200,000 71 84 82 Luca Oyen Attacking Midfield 19 Genk £3,600,000 65 83 82 Alvaro Leiva Attacking Midfield 17 Real Madrid £450,000 - - 82 Lucien Agoume Defensive Midfield 20 Inter Milan £6,300,000 65 79 81 Johann Lepenant Defensive Midfield 19 Olympique Lyonnais £4,500,000 64 76 81 Marco Kana Defensive Midfield 19 Anderlecht £3,600,000 67 81 81 Eliot Matazo Central Midfield 20 Monaco £7,200,000 70 81 81 Wilfried Gnonto Attacking Midfield 18 Zurich £9,000,000 58 80 81 Maurits Kjaergaard Attacking Midfield 19 Red Bull Salzburg £5,400,000 62 80 81 Adil Aouchiche Attacking Midfield 20 Saint-Etienne £5,400,000 74 82 81 Anouar Ait El Hadj Attacking Midfield 20 Anderlecht £3,600,000 69 83 81 Kristjan Asllani Defensive Midfield 20 Inter Milan £9,000,000 - - 80 Arsen Zakharyan Central Midfield 19 Dynamo Moscow £13,500,000 - - 80 Paulo Bernardo Central Midfield 20 Benfica £4,500,000 - - 80 Kenneth Taylor Central Midfield 20 Ajax £4,050,000 68 82 80 Efrain Alvarez Attacking Midfield 20 LA Galaxy £5,400,000 65 79 80 Mohamed Ihattaren Attacking Midfield 20 Ajax £4,500,000 75 85 80 Xavi Simons Attacking Midfield 19 PSV £3,600,000 66 83 80 Gianluca Busio Central Midfield 20 Venezia £7,650,000 67 81 79 Isak Bergmann Johannesson Central Midfield 19 Copenhagen £3,600,000 67 82 79 Jobe Bellingham Attacking Midfield 16 Birmingham City £450,000 - - 79 Dario Essugo Defensive Midfield 17 Sporting £900,000 - - 78 Fabian Rieder Central Midfield 20 Young Boys £7,200,000 64 80 78 Zidan Sertdemir Central Midfield 17 Bayer Leverkusen £1,800,000 - - 78 Cole Bassett Attacking Midfield 20 Feyenoord £3,600,000 69 79 78 Pablo Maia Defensive Midfield 20 Sao Paulo £4,500,000 - - 77 Eyup Aydin Defensive Midfield 17 Bayern Munich £720,000 - - 77 Noah Mbamba Defensive Midfield 17 Club Brugge £3,600,000 - - 76 Williot Swedberg Central Midfield 18 Celta Vigo £4,500,000 58 77 76 Cher Ndour Central Midfield 17 Benfica £900,000 - - 76 Obed Vargas Central Midfield 16 Seattle Sounders £450,000 - - 76 Tom Bischof Attacking Midfield 17 Hoffenheim £900,000 - - 76 Rokas Pukstas Central Midfield 17 Hajduk Split £450,000 - - 75 Rodrigo Ribeiro Attacking Midfield 17 Sporting £900,000 62 71 75 Mario Stroeykens Attacking Midfield 17 Anderlecht £900,000 - - 75

Forwards

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign?

(Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front.

Forwards Player Primary position Age Club Estimated starting price FIFA 22 rating FIFA 22 potential FIFA 23 potential prediction Ansu Fati Left Winger 19 Barcelona £54,000,000 76 90 93 Bukayo Saka Right Winger 20 Arsenal £58,500,000 80 88 92 Karim Adeyemi Centre-Forward 20 Borussia Dortmund £31,500,000 71 85 91 Youssoufa Moukoko Centre-Forward 17 Borussia Dortmund £13,500,000 - - 90 Alejandro Garnacho Left Winger 18 Manchester United £1,800,000 - - 89 Benjamin Sesko Centre-Forward 19 Red Bull Salzburg £9,000,000 68 86 89 Harvey Elliott Right Winger 19 Liverpool £19,800,000 73 87 89 Hugo Ekitike Centre-Forward 20 PSG £25,200,000 61 78 88 Yeremy Pino Right Winger 19 Villarreal £36,000,000 73 84 88 Jeremy Doku Right Winger 20 Stade Rennais £18,000,000 77 88 88 Kamaldeen Sulemana Left Winger 20 Stade Rennais £16,200,000 72 84 87 Armando Broja Centre-Forward 20 Chelsea £19,800,000 70 84 87 Michael Olise Right Winger 20 Crystal Palace £19,800,000 73 85 87 Rayan Cherki Right Winger 18 Olympique Lyonnais £16,200,000 73 88 87 Kayky Right Winger 19 Manchester City £12,600,000 66 87 87 Francisco Conceicao Right Winger 19 Porto £7,200,000 70 86 87 Christos Tzolis Left Winger 20 Norwich City £7,200,000 74 87 86 Octavian Popescu Left Winger 19 FCSB £3,600,000 70 85 86 Marcos Leonardo Centre-Forward 19 Santos £6,300,000 - - 86 Noni Madueke Right Winger 20 PSV £16,200,000 77 88 86 Gabriel Veron Right Winger 19 Palmeiras £10,800,000 - - 86 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Right Winger 17 Borussia Dortmund £3,600,000 - - 86 Talles Magno Left Winger 20 New York City FC £6,300,000 67 85 85 Roger Fernandes Left Winger 16 Braga £3,600,000 - - 85 Mohamed-Ali Cho Centre-Forward 18 Real Sociedad £13,500,000 66 82 85 Matheus Nascimento Centre-Forward 18 Botafogo £6,300,000 - - 85 Joe Gelhardt Centre-Forward 20 Leeds United £5,400,000 66 82 85 Anthony Elanga Left Winger 20 Manchester United £18,000,000 65 80 84 Alan Velasco Left Winger 19 Dallas £9,000,000 73 85 84 Jakub Kaminski Left Winger 20 Wolfsburg £9,000,000 68 83 84 Stipe Biuk Left Winger 19 Hajduk Split £4,050,000 68 85 84 Joao Pedro Centre-Forward 20 Watford £12,600,000 71 84 84 Kaio Jorge Centre-Forward 20 Juventus £6,300,000 69 82 84 Matias Arezo Centre-Forward 19 Granada £5,400,000 - - 84 Jon Karrikaburu Centre-Forward 19 Real Sociedad £4,500,000 65 84 84 Sebastiano Esposito Centre-Forward 20 Anderlecht £4,500,000 68 85 84 Nico Williams Right Winger 20 Athletic Bilbao £10,800,000 71 86 84 Giovani Right Winger 18 Palmeiras £9,000,000 - - 84 Angelo Gabriel Right Winger 17 Santos £9,000,000 - - 84 Ilias Akhomach Right Winger 18 Barcelona £2,700,000 - - 84 Ander Barrenetxea Left Winger 20 Real Sociedad £8,100,000 74 83 83 Nathanael Mbuku Left Winger 20 Stade Reims £7,200,000 71 83 83 Mohamed Daramy Left Winger 20 Ajax £5,400,000 69 82 83 Arnaud Kalimuendo Centre-Forward 20 PSG £16,200,000 73 82 83 Ricardo Pepi Centre-Forward 19 Augsburg £8,100,000 65 80 83 Brian Brobbey Centre-Forward 20 RB Leipzig £8,100,000 73 85 83 Tiago Tomas Centre-Forward 20 Stuttgart £6,300,000 74 82 83 Sam Greenwood Centre-Forward 20 Leeds United £2,250,000 65 82 83 Amad Diallo Right Winger 20 Manchester United £13,500,000 68 85 83 Savio Right Winger 18 Troyes £5,400,000 - - 83 Luis Henrique Left Winger 20 Olympique Marseille £5,400,000 74 82 82 Exequiel Zeballos Left Winger 20 Boca Juniors £4,950,000 64 78 82 Elye Wahi Centre-Forward 19 Montpellier £10,800,000 70 81 82 El Bilal Toure Centre-Forward 20 Stade Reims £5,850,000 69 80 82 Khayon Edwards Centre-Forward 18 Arsenal £500,000 - - 82 Ansgar Knauff Right Winger 20 Eintracht Frankfurt £9,000,000 67 80 82 Shola Shoretire Right Winger 18 Manchester United £3,600,000 62 84 82 Kaide Gordon Right Winger 17 Liverpool £1,350,000 - - 82 Nicola Zalewski Left Winger 20 Roma £10,800,000 63 77 81 Ez Abde Left Winger 20 Barcelona £7,200,000 - - 81 Kevin Paredes Left Winger 19 Wolfsburg £4,500,000 60 76 81 Georginio Rutter Centre-Forward 20 Hoffenheim £14,400,000 65 80 81 Henrique Araujo Centre-Forward 20 Benfica £4,500,000 - - 81 Marquinhos Right Winger 19 Arsenal £6,300,000 - - 81 Santiago Simon Right Winger 20 River Plate £5,400,000 65 79 81 Yusuf Demir Right Winger 19 Rapid Vienna £4,500,000 70 85 81 Filip Stevanovic Left Winger 19 Manchester City £2,250,000 64 82 80 Fabio Silva Centre-Forward 20 Anderlecht £13,500,000 70 85 80 Cameron Archer Centre-Forward 20 Aston Villa £5,400,000 58 75 80 Roko Simic Centre-Forward 18 Red Bull Salzburg £4,500,000 - - 80 Bartosz Bialek Centre-Forward 20 Wolfsburg £3,600,000 68 81 80 Jan Thielmann Right Winger 20 Koln £6,750,000 71 82 80 Crysencio Summerville Right Winger 20 Leeds United £1,800,000 68 80 80 Konstantin Tyukavin Centre-Forward 20 Dynamo Moscow £6,300,000 - - 79 Cade Cowell Centre-Forward 18 San Jose Earthquakes £4,500,000 64 80 79 Janis Antiste Centre-Forward 19 Spezia £3,600,000 68 79 79 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Right Winger 18 Toronto £2,700,000 58 80 79 Willem Geubbels Left Winger 20 Monaco £3,600,000 67 77 78 Jaden Philogene-Bidace Left Winger 20 Aston Villa £2,700,000 60 80 78 Troy Parrott Centre-Forward 20 Tottenham Hotspur £4,500,000 64 80 78 Iker Bravo Centre-Forward 17 Bayer Leverkusen £900,000 - - 78 Evan Ferguson Centre-Forward 17 Brighton & Hove Albion £540,000 - - 78 Liel Abada Right Winger 20 Celtic £6,750,000 70 79 78 Matisse Samoise Right Winger 20 Gent £3,600,000 65 79 78 Luka Romero Right Winger 17 Lazio £900,000 - - 78 Amourricho van Axel Dongen Left Winger 17 Ajax £450,000 - - 77 Mathys Tel Centre-Forward 17 Stade Rennais £1,800,000 - - 77 Herculano Nabian Centre-Forward 18 Vitoria £450,000 63 80 77 Nelson Weiper Centre-Forward 17 Mainz £360,000 - - 77 Kevin Schade Right Winger 20 Freiburg £6,300,000 63 76 77 Diego Moreira Left Winger 17 Benfica £675,000 - - 76 Rasmus Hojlund Centre-Forward 19 Sturm Graz £4,050,000 56 70 76 Tommaso Mancini Centre-Forward 17 Vicenza £450,000 - - 76 Roony Bardghji Right Winger 16 Copenhagen £1,350,000 - - 76 Yusuf Kabadayi Left Winger 18 Bayern Munich £450,000 - - 75 Dinis Pinto Centre-Forward 17 Braga £675,000 - - 75 Darren Yapi Centre-Forward 17 Colorado Rapids £450,000 - - 75 Patrik Walemark Right Winger 20 Feyenoord £3,150,000 63 71 75 Sidney Raebiger Right Winger 17 Greuther Furth £675,000 - - 75

You can now preorder EA Sports FIFA 23 from EA's official site. Preorder now! (opens in new tab)