FIFA 23: 250 wonderkids we expect in the game

The road to FIFA 23 has begun – here are the wonderkids we're expecting to dominate in Career Mode this time around

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Bukayo Saka with a prospective FIFA card
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

FIFA 23 is out soon – and for the wonderkids that you need to snare on Career Mode, scouting has already begun.

We won't know the full player stats until only a few weeks until the game is released – details about the game are slowly coming out – but judging by who has performed well this season, who is riding their hype and who has stalled over the past 12 months, it's easy to predict the kind of names that will be in the mix.

Wonderkids give you the opportunity to nurture talent, train and develop a sponge-like squad and produce the team of the future for pennies. So when you're starting a brand-new career and enjoying the new features, who's going to be on your wishlist this time around? 

FIFA 23 wonderkids to look out for: July 2022 update

Goalkeepers

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign?

Gavin Bazunu of Southampton warms up during the pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Southampton FC, at the Lavanttal-Arena, on July 16, 2022 in Wolfsberg, Austria.

(Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Buying a young goalkeeper in Career Mode is a long, long-term investment. Goalkeepers tend to peak later but if you're smart with your cash and you pick the right custodian, you can develop a future world-class star.

Goalkeepers
PlayerPrimary positionAgeClubEstimated starting priceFIFA 22 ratingFIFA 22 potentialFIFA 23 potential prediction
Maarten VandevoordtGoalkeeper20Genk£5,400,000718786
Gavin BazunuGoalkeeper20Southampton£4,500,000648385
Dogan AlemdarGoalkeeper19Stade Rennais£3,150,000688383
Anatoliy TrubinGoalkeeper20Shakhtar Donetsk£7,200,000727882
Stefan BajicGoalkeeper20Bristol City£1,620,000657980
Arthur OkonkwoGoalkeeper20Arsenal£1,350,000--79
James TraffordGoalkeeper19Bolton Wanderers£900,000597778
Konstantinos TzolakisGoalkeeper19Olympiacos£100,000--78
Oliver DovinGoalkeeper20Hammarby£900,000597677
Gabriel SloninaGoalkeeper18Chicago Fire£2,700,000527475
Noah AtuboluGoalkeeper20Freiburg£1,350,000617575
Daniil KhudyakovGoalkeeper18Lokomotiv Moscow£900,000--75
Sacha ContenaGoalkeeper16Ajaccio£100,000--74

Defenders

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign?

Nuno Mendes of Paris Sait-Germain in action during the preseason friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Kawasaki Frontale at National Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.

(Image credit: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images)

Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FIFA. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time. 

Defenders
PlayerPrimary positionAgeClubEstimated starting priceFIFA 22 ratingFIFA 22 potentialFIFA 23 potential prediction
Nuno MendesLeft-Back20PSG£36,000,000788893
Josko GvardiolCentre-Back20RB Leipzig£31,500,000758791
Tino LivramentoRight-Back19Southampton£22,500,000628089
Goncalo InacioCentre-Back20Sporting£20,700,000768688
Luca NetzLeft-Back19Borussia Monchengladbach£5,850,000688588
Aaron HickeyLeft-Back20Brentford£16,200,000698287
Malo GustoRight-Back19Olympique Lyonnais£10,800,000668086
CalegariRight-Back20Fluminense£4,050,000--86
Devyne RenschRight-Back19Ajax£7,200,000738585
Calvin RamsayRight-Back18Liverpool£4,500,000607785
Tanguy NianzouCentre-Back20Bayern Munich£8,100,000718585
Levi ColwillCentre-Back19Chelsea£4,500,000658285
Adrien TruffertLeft-Back20Stade Rennais£10,800,000758385
Alex BaldeLeft-Back18Barcelona£3,600,000668285
Nathan PattersonRight-Back20Everton£7,200,000668084
Castello LukebaCentre-Back19Olympique Lyonnais£18,000,000658084
Taylor Harwood-BellisCentre-Back20Burnley£6,300,000678184
Leonidas StergiouCentre-Back20St. Gallen£5,400,000678684
Mario VuskovicCentre-Back20Hamburg£4,500,000728584
Marton DardaiCentre-Back20Hertha Berlin£4,500,000698384
El Chadaille BitshiabuCentre-Back17PSG£1,800,000--84
Destiny UdogieLeft-Back19Udinese£15,300,000648184
Ian MaatsenLeft-Back20Burnley£4,500,000648284
Timothee PembeleRight-Back19PSG£5,400,000688183
Hugo SiquetRight-Back20Freiburg£4,950,000698383
Yan CoutoRight-Back20Manchester City£4,500,000668183
Ethan LairdRight-Back20Manchester United£4,500,000678283
KaikyCentre-Back18Santos£7,200,000--83
Becir OmeragicCentre-Back20Zurich£7,200,000678383
Teden MengiCentre-Back20Manchester United£1,800,000648283
Miguel GutierrezLeft-Back20Real Madrid£5,400,000668183
Joe ScallyRight-Back19Borussia Monchengladbach£7,200,000628182
Brandon SoppyRight-Back20Udinese£4,500,000688182
Amar DedicRight-Back19Red Bull Salzburg£3,600,000668382
Piero HincapieCentre-Back20Bayer Leverkusen£15,300,000708082
Ilya ZabarnyiCentre-Back19Dynamo Kiev£13,500,000728282
Alejandro FrancesCentre-Back19Real Zaragoza£4,500,000698282
Sepp van den BergCentre-Back20Liverpool£4,500,000688182
Jeanuel BelocianCentre-Back17Stade Rennais£450,000--82
Valentin BarcoLeft-Back17Boca Juniors£1,080,000638382
Malick ThiawCentre-Back20Schalke£5,400,000688181
Gaston AvilaCentre-Back20Boca Juniors£4,050,000668081
Eduardo QuaresmaCentre-Back20Sporting£3,600,000718381
Jesus VazquezLeft-Back19Valencia£4,500,000667981
Tom RotheLeft-Back17Borussia Dortmund£1,080,000--81
Arnau MartinezRight-Back19Girona£4,500,000668080
Lion SemicRight-Back18Borussia Dortmund£450,000--80
Giorgio ScalviniCentre-Back18Atalanta£9,000,000--80
Armel Bella-KotchapCentre-Back20Southampton£9,000,000717180
Chrislain MatsimaCentre-Back20Monaco£4,500,000698180
Omar CamposLeft-Back19Santos Laguna£3,600,000628080
Quentin MerlinLeft-Back20Nantes£4,500,000607679
Ki-Jana HoeverRight-Back20PSV£5,400,000658078
Julian AraujoRight-Back20LA Galaxy£4,050,000--78
RenanCentre-Back20Red Bull Bragantino£8,100,000--78
Mattia VitiCentre-Back20Empoli£6,300,000647778
Isaak ToureCentre-Back19Olympique Marseille£4,500,000597478
Linus GechterCentre-Back18Hertha Berlin£4,050,000617978
Saidou SowCentre-Back20Saint-Etienne£3,600,000698178
Victor KristiansenLeft-Back19Copenhagen£3,600,000637578
Emmanuel van de BlaakCentre-Back17PSV£360,000--77
Maxime EsteveCentre-Back20Montpellier£4,050,000637675

Midfielders

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign?

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund controls the Ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Valencia CF at Stadion Schnabelholz on July 18, 2022 in Altach, Austria.

(Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Some midfielders in FIFA are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side. 

Midfielders
PlayerPrimary positionAgeClubEstimated starting priceFIFA 22 ratingFIFA 22 potentialFIFA 23 potential prediction
PedriCentral Midfield19Barcelona£72,000,000819194
Jude BellinghamCentral Midfield19Borussia Dortmund£72,000,000798992
Eduardo CamavingaCentral Midfield19Real Madrid£49,500,000788991
Nicolo RovellaDefensive Midfield20Juventus£9,000,000708790
GaviCentral Midfield17Barcelona£54,000,000668590
Jamal MusialaAttacking Midfield19Bayern Munich£58,500,000758890
Ryan GravenberchCentral Midfield20Bayern Munich£31,500,000789089
Adam HlozekAttacking Midfield19Bayer Leverkusen£18,000,000768789
Fabio CarvalhoAttacking Midfield19Liverpool£10,800,000678689
Samuele RicciDefensive Midfield20Torino£10,800,000678488
Florian WirtzAttacking Midfield19Bayer Leverkusen£63,000,000788988
Fabio MirettiCentral Midfield18Juventus£4,500,000--87
Facundo FariasAttacking Midfield19Colon£10,800,000728487
Arda Guler
Attacking Midfield
17Fenerbahce£5,400,000--87
Caden ClarkAttacking Midfield19New York Red Bulls£3,150,000668687
Lucas Gourna-DouathDefensive Midfield18Red Bull Salzburg£9,000,000708386
Amadou OnanaDefensive Midfield20Lille£9,000,000688386
Romeo LaviaDefensive Midfield18Southampton£1,800,000628586
Carney ChukwuemekaCentral Midfield18Aston Villa£5,400,000638486
Cole PalmerAttacking Midfield20Manchester City£5,400,000648486
Alfie Devine
Attacking Midfield
17Tottenham Hotspur£810,000578286
Nico GonzalezCentral Midfield20Barcelona£18,000,000688385
Pape Matar SarrCentral Midfield19Tottenham Hotspur£13,500,000708285
Charlie PatinoCentral Midfield18Arsenal£1,800,000--85
Giovanni ReynaAttacking Midfield19Borussia Dortmund£31,500,000778785
Paul Wanner
Attacking Midfield
16Bayern Munich£1,800,000--85
Luka SucicCentral Midfield19Red Bull Salzburg£18,000,000698384
Aster VranckxCentral Midfield19Wolfsburg£9,000,000678584
LazaroAttacking Midfield20Flamengo£5,400,000--84
Andreas SchjelderupAttacking Midfield18Nordsjaelland£3,600,000658484
James McAteeAttacking Midfield19Manchester City£2,700,000617784
Yunus MusahCentral Midfield19Valencia£13,500,000718283
Ilaix MoribaCentral Midfield19RB Leipzig£8,100,000738583
Kacper KozlowskiCentral Midfield18Brighton & Hove Albion£7,200,000688583
Cristian MedinaCentral Midfield20Boca Juniors£4,950,000708383
Julio EncisoAttacking Midfield18Brighton & Hove Albion£9,900,000618183
Bruno PraxedesAttacking Midfield20Red Bull Bragantino£5,850,000--83
Hannibal MejbriAttacking Midfield19Manchester United£5,400,000628483
Joris ChotardDefensive Midfield20Montpellier£9,000,000708082
Abdoulaye Kamara
Defensive Midfield
17Borussia Dortmund£900,000--82
Moises CaicedoCentral Midfield20Brighton & Hove Albion£5,400,000647982
ReinierAttacking Midfield20Real Madrid£7,200,000718482
Luca OyenAttacking Midfield19Genk£3,600,000658382
Alvaro LeivaAttacking Midfield17Real Madrid£450,000--82
Lucien AgoumeDefensive Midfield20Inter Milan£6,300,000657981
Johann LepenantDefensive Midfield19Olympique Lyonnais£4,500,000647681
Marco KanaDefensive Midfield19Anderlecht£3,600,000678181
Eliot MatazoCentral Midfield20Monaco£7,200,000708181
Wilfried GnontoAttacking Midfield18Zurich£9,000,000588081
Maurits KjaergaardAttacking Midfield19Red Bull Salzburg£5,400,000628081
Adil AouchicheAttacking Midfield20Saint-Etienne£5,400,000748281
Anouar Ait El HadjAttacking Midfield20Anderlecht£3,600,000698381
Kristjan AsllaniDefensive Midfield20Inter Milan£9,000,000--80
Arsen ZakharyanCentral Midfield19Dynamo Moscow£13,500,000--80
Paulo BernardoCentral Midfield20Benfica£4,500,000--80
Kenneth TaylorCentral Midfield20Ajax£4,050,000688280
Efrain AlvarezAttacking Midfield20LA Galaxy£5,400,000657980
Mohamed IhattarenAttacking Midfield20Ajax£4,500,000758580
Xavi SimonsAttacking Midfield19PSV£3,600,000668380
Gianluca BusioCentral Midfield20Venezia£7,650,000678179
Isak Bergmann JohannessonCentral Midfield19Copenhagen£3,600,000678279
Jobe BellinghamAttacking Midfield16Birmingham City£450,000--79
Dario Essugo
Defensive Midfield
17Sporting£900,000--78
Fabian RiederCentral Midfield20Young Boys£7,200,000648078
Zidan SertdemirCentral Midfield17Bayer Leverkusen£1,800,000--78
Cole BassettAttacking Midfield20Feyenoord£3,600,000697978
Pablo MaiaDefensive Midfield20Sao Paulo£4,500,000--77
Eyup Aydin
Defensive Midfield
17Bayern Munich£720,000--77
Noah MbambaDefensive Midfield17Club Brugge£3,600,000--76
Williot SwedbergCentral Midfield18Celta Vigo£4,500,000587776
Cher NdourCentral Midfield17Benfica£900,000--76
Obed VargasCentral Midfield16Seattle Sounders£450,000--76
Tom Bischof
Attacking Midfield
17Hoffenheim£900,000--76
Rokas PukstasCentral Midfield17Hajduk Split£450,000--75
Rodrigo Ribeiro
Attacking Midfield
17Sporting£900,000627175
Mario Stroeykens
Attacking Midfield
17Anderlecht£900,000--75

Forwards

FIFA 23 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign?

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona during the pre season friendly between Inter Miami CF and FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front. 

Forwards
PlayerPrimary positionAgeClubEstimated starting priceFIFA 22 ratingFIFA 22 potentialFIFA 23 potential prediction
Ansu FatiLeft Winger19Barcelona£54,000,000769093
Bukayo SakaRight Winger20Arsenal£58,500,000808892
Karim AdeyemiCentre-Forward20Borussia Dortmund£31,500,000718591
Youssoufa MoukokoCentre-Forward17Borussia Dortmund£13,500,000--90
Alejandro GarnachoLeft Winger18Manchester United£1,800,000--89
Benjamin SeskoCentre-Forward19Red Bull Salzburg£9,000,000688689
Harvey ElliottRight Winger19Liverpool£19,800,000738789
Hugo EkitikeCentre-Forward20PSG£25,200,000617888
Yeremy PinoRight Winger19Villarreal£36,000,000738488
Jeremy DokuRight Winger20Stade Rennais£18,000,000778888
Kamaldeen SulemanaLeft Winger20Stade Rennais£16,200,000728487
Armando BrojaCentre-Forward20Chelsea£19,800,000708487
Michael OliseRight Winger20Crystal Palace£19,800,000738587
Rayan CherkiRight Winger18Olympique Lyonnais£16,200,000738887
KaykyRight Winger19Manchester City£12,600,000668787
Francisco ConceicaoRight Winger19Porto£7,200,000708687
Christos TzolisLeft Winger20Norwich City£7,200,000748786
Octavian PopescuLeft Winger19FCSB£3,600,000708586
Marcos LeonardoCentre-Forward19Santos£6,300,000--86
Noni MaduekeRight Winger20PSV£16,200,000778886
Gabriel VeronRight Winger19Palmeiras£10,800,000--86
Jamie Bynoe-GittensRight Winger17Borussia Dortmund£3,600,000--86
Talles MagnoLeft Winger20New York City FC£6,300,000678585
Roger FernandesLeft Winger16Braga£3,600,000--85
Mohamed-Ali ChoCentre-Forward18Real Sociedad£13,500,000668285
Matheus NascimentoCentre-Forward18Botafogo£6,300,000--85
Joe GelhardtCentre-Forward20Leeds United£5,400,000668285
Anthony ElangaLeft Winger20Manchester United£18,000,000658084
Alan VelascoLeft Winger19Dallas£9,000,000738584
Jakub KaminskiLeft Winger20Wolfsburg£9,000,000688384
Stipe BiukLeft Winger19Hajduk Split£4,050,000688584
Joao PedroCentre-Forward20Watford£12,600,000718484
Kaio JorgeCentre-Forward20Juventus£6,300,000698284
Matias ArezoCentre-Forward19Granada£5,400,000--84
Jon KarrikaburuCentre-Forward19Real Sociedad£4,500,000658484
Sebastiano EspositoCentre-Forward20Anderlecht£4,500,000688584
Nico WilliamsRight Winger20Athletic Bilbao£10,800,000718684
GiovaniRight Winger18Palmeiras£9,000,000--84
Angelo GabrielRight Winger17Santos£9,000,000--84
Ilias AkhomachRight Winger18Barcelona£2,700,000--84
Ander BarrenetxeaLeft Winger20Real Sociedad£8,100,000748383
Nathanael MbukuLeft Winger20Stade Reims£7,200,000718383
Mohamed DaramyLeft Winger20Ajax£5,400,000698283
Arnaud KalimuendoCentre-Forward20PSG£16,200,000738283
Ricardo PepiCentre-Forward19Augsburg£8,100,000658083
Brian BrobbeyCentre-Forward20RB Leipzig£8,100,000738583
Tiago TomasCentre-Forward20Stuttgart£6,300,000748283
Sam GreenwoodCentre-Forward20Leeds United£2,250,000658283
Amad DialloRight Winger20Manchester United£13,500,000688583
SavioRight Winger18Troyes£5,400,000--83
Luis HenriqueLeft Winger20Olympique Marseille£5,400,000748282
Exequiel ZeballosLeft Winger20Boca Juniors£4,950,000647882
Elye WahiCentre-Forward19Montpellier£10,800,000708182
El Bilal ToureCentre-Forward20Stade Reims£5,850,000698082
Khayon EdwardsCentre-Forward18Arsenal£500,000--82
Ansgar KnauffRight Winger20Eintracht Frankfurt£9,000,000678082
Shola ShoretireRight Winger18Manchester United£3,600,000628482
Kaide GordonRight Winger17Liverpool£1,350,000--82
Nicola ZalewskiLeft Winger20Roma£10,800,000637781
Ez AbdeLeft Winger20Barcelona£7,200,000--81
Kevin ParedesLeft Winger19Wolfsburg£4,500,000607681
Georginio RutterCentre-Forward20Hoffenheim£14,400,000658081
Henrique AraujoCentre-Forward20Benfica£4,500,000--81
MarquinhosRight Winger19Arsenal£6,300,000--81
Santiago SimonRight Winger20River Plate£5,400,000657981
Yusuf DemirRight Winger19Rapid Vienna£4,500,000708581
Filip StevanovicLeft Winger19Manchester City£2,250,000648280
Fabio SilvaCentre-Forward20Anderlecht£13,500,000708580
Cameron ArcherCentre-Forward20Aston Villa£5,400,000587580
Roko SimicCentre-Forward18Red Bull Salzburg£4,500,000--80
Bartosz BialekCentre-Forward20Wolfsburg£3,600,000688180
Jan ThielmannRight Winger20Koln£6,750,000718280
Crysencio SummervilleRight Winger20Leeds United£1,800,000688080
Konstantin TyukavinCentre-Forward20Dynamo Moscow£6,300,000--79
Cade CowellCentre-Forward18San Jose Earthquakes£4,500,000648079
Janis AntisteCentre-Forward19Spezia£3,600,000687979
Jahkeele Marshall-RuttyRight Winger18Toronto£2,700,000588079
Willem GeubbelsLeft Winger20Monaco£3,600,000677778
Jaden Philogene-BidaceLeft Winger20Aston Villa£2,700,000608078
Troy ParrottCentre-Forward20Tottenham Hotspur£4,500,000648078
Iker BravoCentre-Forward17Bayer Leverkusen£900,000--78
Evan FergusonCentre-Forward17Brighton & Hove Albion£540,000--78
Liel AbadaRight Winger20Celtic£6,750,000707978
Matisse SamoiseRight Winger20Gent£3,600,000657978
Luka RomeroRight Winger17Lazio£900,000--78
Amourricho van Axel DongenLeft Winger17Ajax£450,000--77
Mathys TelCentre-Forward17Stade Rennais£1,800,000--77
Herculano NabianCentre-Forward18Vitoria£450,000638077
Nelson WeiperCentre-Forward17Mainz£360,000--77
Kevin SchadeRight Winger20Freiburg£6,300,000637677
Diego MoreiraLeft Winger17Benfica£675,000--76
Rasmus HojlundCentre-Forward19Sturm Graz£4,050,000567076
Tommaso ManciniCentre-Forward17Vicenza£450,000--76
Roony BardghjiRight Winger16Copenhagen£1,350,000--76
Yusuf KabadayiLeft Winger18Bayern Munich£450,000--75
Dinis PintoCentre-Forward17Braga£675,000--75
Darren YapiCentre-Forward17Colorado Rapids£450,000--75
Patrik WalemarkRight Winger20Feyenoord£3,150,000637175
Sidney RaebigerRight Winger17Greuther Furth£675,000--75

