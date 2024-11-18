The Big Football Quiz of 2011: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz as we help celebrate our 30-year anniversary.

Today's focus is on the year 2011, as Pep Guardiola truly established himself as a once-in-a-generation manager helping Barcelona to become the dominant force in Europe.

Britain's transfer record was broken as Fernando Torres ditched Anfield for Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool replaced their key man with Andy Carrol and a little-known Uruguayan named Luis Suarez.

(Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998 / 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002 / 2003 / 2004 / 2005 / 2006 / 2007 / 2008 / 2009 / 2010

This test of trivia features plenty of topics that'll get your mind racing, as well as reminding you just how old you are. It's the best of both worlds in our opinion! We've got dramatic falls from grace, huge domestic cup shocks and Copa America glory to test your 2011 knowledge to the limits.

Feeling generous as ever, there is an unlimited time limit and 20 whopping questions to sink your teeth into.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you please.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?

Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?