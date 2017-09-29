FourFourTwo's best 100 Premier League matches ever
By Alex Reid
From high-scoring comebacks to title deciders, via the odd goalless draw, these are the Premier League’s greatest ever games
It’s easy to be cynical about the Premier League, what with the ever-escalating hype coupled with diminishing Champions League returns which suggest that the world’s very best teams aren’t hosted here right at this moment.
Yet there’s no denying it’s a thriller of a league. At its best, the frenzied atmosphere, fast pace, attacking commitment and anyone-can-beat-anyone air make for fantastic games. So picking out - and ranking - the 100 best ever was no mean feat.
Do you like a crazy back-and-forth affair with an impossible scoreline? A high-octane title decider between two top-quality teams? The jaw-dropping shock of an underdog biting a mighty superclub in the backside?
Well, we’ve chosen a selection of all of them. Plenty to enjoy here, from the ecstasy of a wondergoal winner to Kevin Keegan slumped over the advertising hoardings. Of course he is.
Let us know your thoughts @FourFourTwo. Sorry if we missed your side’s favourite triumph - but creating this list has made us realise just how small a number 100 is...
100-91 • 90-81 • 80-71 • 70-61 • 60-51 • 50-41 • 40-31 • 30-21 • 20-11 • 10-1
New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.