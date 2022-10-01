Fulham vs Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Fulham vs Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm

Fulham will be looking to continue their excellent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season by beating Newcastle on Saturday.

Among the favourites for relegation before a ball had been kicked this term, Marco Silva’s side have given their chances of staying up a major boost in the early weeks of the campaign. No one at Craven Cottage will be getting carried away just yet, but Fulham (opens in new tab) have shown signs that they have learned from their previous mistakes at this level.

The tone was set with a fine performance against Liverpool (opens in new tab) on the opening day, when Jurgen Klopp’s team were held to a 3-3 draw. Fulham have since beaten Brentford (opens in new tab), Brighton (opens in new tab) and Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab), and would also have overcome Wolves (opens in new tab) had the otherwise excellent Aleksandar Mitrovic not missed a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) are without a win since the opening weekend, although Eddie Howe’s side have only lost once so far. The latest of their five draws was a particularly frustrating one for the Magpies, who were unable to get past a stubborn Bournemouth (opens in new tab) team at St James’ Park. Newcastle also struggled to break down Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) in their previous encounter, so there is clearly work to do for Howe and his coaching team.

Fulham will have to make do without Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon due to injury, while Palhinha will miss out after accumulating five yellow cards. Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson could undergo a late fitness test following an ankle issue, with Silva hoping the left-back makes it.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Karl Darlow, Jonjo Shelvey, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin, but Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Elliott Anderson are all expected to be available for selection as Newcastle seek their third consecutive victory at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October. See below for international broadcast options.

