Is Chelsea vs Morecambe on TV? Live streams for FA Cup tie as 86 league places separate the two sides

Watch Chelsea vs Morecambe today for a David vs Goliath clash in the FA Cup third round, with 86 Football League places separating the two sides. Here, FourFourTwo brings you every detail on how to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Chelsea vs Morecambe key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • Streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

With only two non-league sides left in the competition – Tamworth and Dagenham & Redbridge – Morecambe are the third-lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, currently second-from-bottom in League Two.

86 places above them sit Chelsea, fourth in the Premier League, making this the second-biggest gap in terms of a match-up in the 2024-25 FA Cup third round.

As well as current standings, the weight of history tips this tie in Chelsea's favour. The London club are the third most successful club in the history of the FA Cup, winning it eight times. Morecambe, meanwhile have never been beyond this stage of the competition.

Read on for all the information on Chelsea vs Morecambe live streams and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in the UK?

There is no UK TV coverage or live stream for Chelsea vs Morecambe in the FA Cup.

The fixture has not been chosen by either BBC or ITV, the free-to-air broadcasters that are showing a select number of FA Cup third round games.

Those from a country that has coverage who currently find themselves in the UK would have to use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their streams.

Watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Morecambe on ESPN+, along with every single other game from the FA Cup third round.

A subscription to ESPN+ subscriptions costs $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year if you commit to a full year.

You can also get bundles with Disney+ and Hulu. If you went direct with Hulu, you could in theory get a Chelsea vs Morecambe free live stream, as the Hulu + Live TV package comes with a three-day free trial.

Not in the US at the moment? You can access your ESPN+ coverage, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Morecambe from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Chelsea vs Morecambe broadcasters globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in Canada?

In Canada, Sportsnet is the place to go for FA Cup soccer, with the streaming platform Sportsnet+ hosting a Chelsea vs Morecambe live stream.

Subscriptions to Sportsnet+ start at $24.99 a month but you'll need Premium version at $34.99 a month to watch this one.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Morecambe on Optus Sport. What's more, like in the US, every other FA Cup third round tie will be at their disposal.

Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for the year. Optus is also the home of the Premier League in Australia, making it a no-brainer for fans of English football.

Kick-off is at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday – that's an extremely early alarm or late bedtime for fans in Australia.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, Sky Sport has the rights to the FA Cup and will have a live stream for Chelsea vs Morecambe on the Sky Sport Now streaming platform, which costs $29.99 a week, $49.99 a month, or $499.99 a year.

Chelsea vs Morecambe: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Chelsea

Bye (Premier League and Championship clubs only enter the competition at the third round stage)

Morecambe

First round: Worthing 0-2 Morecambe (goals from Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams)

Second round: Morecambe 1-0 Bradford (goal from Jordan Slew)

Chelsea vs Morecambe: FA Cup history

Chelsea

8-time winners: (1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018)

8-time runners-up (1915, 1967, 1994, 2002, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Morecambe

Best result: Third round (1962, 2002, 2004, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025)