Is Leicester vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and how to watch the Premier League match online

Ruud van Nistelrooy has had a difficult start to life at Leicester

Watch Leicester vs Fulham today as the London side visit the Foxes who are desperate for Premier League points, with all the details here on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 18 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leicester are in desperate need of points as Fulham come to town. Despite the optimism surrounding Ruud van Nistelrooy's arrival and a 3-1 win over West Ham in his first match, the Foxes are now on a six-game losing streak and staring another relegation in the face.

Worryingly, they have scored just twice and shipped 16 goals during this torrid run, and now face a free-scoring Fulham team playing with real freedom under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat in an entertaining clash with Graham Potter's West Ham last time out, and that was their first loss in eight league matches.

Fulham are hard to beat, then, and they will be the clear favourites as they take on a Leicester side clearly lacking confidence and self-belief. This is a big game for Van Nistelrooy and his players.

Is Leicester vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, Leicester vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 'blackout' in place for Saturday 3pm fixtures. No games in this traditional slot are shown on TV in the UK, although viewers in many other countries in the world can indeed watch them.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Leicester vs Fulham in the US on Peacock

In the US, you can watch Leicester vs Fulham on Peacock, the streaming platform of NBC. Subscriptions cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 for the year, with several Premier League games shown each game week.

Watch Leicester vs Fulham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leicester vs Fulham is on, and access to your usual streaming service is geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home, and the bonus is that VPNs are brilliant for your general internet security and privacy.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market right now.

Watch Leicester vs Fulham streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Leicester vs Fulham in Canada? Leicester vs Fulham is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leicester vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Fulham on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Leicester vs Fulham in Africa? You can watch Leicester vs Fulham on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.