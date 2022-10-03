Leicester City v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Monday October 3, 8.00pm

Looking for a Leicester City v Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered.

Leicester City host Nottingham Forest on Monday night in a high-stakes battle at the bottom of the Premier League.

The pressure is mounting on Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers after a disastrous start to the season left them rock-bottom at the September international break.

Leicester are yet to pick up their first win of the league campaign after seven rounds, and the visit of struggling Forest is as good an opportunity as they will get to end that streak.

Rodgers’ side have picked up just one point so far and have conceded a league-high 22 goals, 11 of which came in the last two games against Brighton and Tottenham.

They are on a six-match losing run now, having picked up their only point on the opening day against Brentford.

Forest have fared a little better on their return to the top flight, but a return of four points so far leaves them in 19th place.

Steve Cooper’s side are also on a bad run, having lost their last four Premier League games in a row.

But they know that a win at the King Power would lift them out of the relegation zone, above Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Leicester midfielders Wilfried Ndidi and Dennis Praet picked up injuries during the international break but both are in contention to feature on Monday night.

Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt for Forest, after pulling out of the England Under-21 squad during the break, while Scott McKenna is also nursing an injury.

Form

Leicester City: LLLLD

Nottingham Forest: LLLLW

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Leicester City v Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Other games

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest is the final game of the round in the Premier League.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Monday October 3 and it is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

