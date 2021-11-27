Liverpool v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Southampton live stream, Saturday 27 November, 3pm

Liverpool will be looking to build on last weekend’s thrashing of Arsenal when they face Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds were below par in the first half of that meeting with the Gunners last time out, but they turned on the style after the interval. Liverpool were relentless in the second period, pinning Arsenal back in their own half, pressing high up the pitch and creating numerous scoring chances. They notched four goals in total but could have had more, as Arsenal struggled to deal with wave after wave of Liverpool attacks.

Jurgen Klopp then watched his side register a 2-0 triumph over Porto in the Champions League. The Liverpool boss rested some of his key men for the visit of the Portuguese giants, but it was still a comfortable evening for the home team.

Southampton suffered a 2-1 defeat by Norwich last time out and will be looking to spring a surprise here, just as they did when holding Manchester City to a 0-0 draw in September. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side had gone four games unbeaten prior to that loss at Carrow Road and should not be underestimated.

Liverpool will have to make do without Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. Thiago Alcantara could keep his place in midfield after his wonder goal against Porto, but the 19-year-old Tyler Morton is likely to drop back down to the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk are in line to returning to the starting XI.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Jack Stephens and Stuart Armstrong. Armando Broja could return to the starting XI up front, while Theo Walcott is pushing to be involved from the first whistle. Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond are available for selection once more.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 27 November. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com