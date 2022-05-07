Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 7 May, 7.45pm BST

Liverpool will move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table – at least temporarily – if they beat Tottenham on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be on a high after their 3-2 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday. Liverpool certainly did not have everything their own way in Spain. Villarreal scored twice in the first half to wipe out the Reds’ lead from the first leg, but Jurgen Klopp’s charges came on strong after the break and scored three times to book their place in the Champions League final.

Before that showdown with Real Madrid on May 28, Liverpool have domestic matters to attend to. This is their toughest fixture left, and win this weekend would pile the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Tottenham also need the points. Antonio Conte’s men will leapfrog Arsenal in fourth place with a win here, with the Gunners not in action until Sunday. Beating Liverpool on their own patch is a tall order, but Spurs won at the Etihad Stadium a few months ago and will believe they can pull off a similar upset.

Roberto Firmino will need to undergo a late fitness test but the Brazil international is expected to be involved in some capacity. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, but Klopp may be tempted to make one or two changes to his team, with Luis Diaz and Jordan Henderson in line to start after beginning the Villarreal game among the substitutes.

Tottenham will again have to make do without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga, with all three players set to miss the remainder of the campaign. Sergio Reguilon is also out, so Ryan Sessegnon will deputise at left wing-back once more.

Lucas Moura was given the nod ahead of Dejan Kulusevski last time out, but the Sweden international is likely to regain his place for the trip to Anfield.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 7 May, and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

