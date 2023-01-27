Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Friday January 27, 8pm GMT

The Premier League's top two turn their focus to the FA Cup on Friday night, as Manchester City host Arsenal in the fourth round.

City thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to reach this stage and are looking to progress to the fifth round for the fifth successive season. Pep Guardiola's side have lost in the semi-finals in each of the past three campaigns, last lifting the famous trophy back in 2018.

Arsenal, meanwhile, won 3-0 at League One Oxford United in the third round. The Gunners went out to Southampton in the fourth round last term but have won this competition a record 14 times – most recently in 2020 as Mikel Arteta claimed his first silverware as boss.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

With such a hectic February coming up, both managers will likely take the chance to rotate their starting 11s.

That should be especially easy for Guardiola, who has a full, injury-free City squad at his disposal.

Arsenal are almost injury-free themselves, though, with Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson the only confirmed absentees; Mohamed Elneny is doubtful with a knock.

Form

Erling Haaland's hat-trick saw off Wolves in the league last time out, but City still didn't look back to their best. It's been a bit of a rough patch by their exceedingly high standards, with their nine games in all competitions since the World Cup break yielding six wins, one draw and two losses.

As for Arsenal, Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United saw them reach the halfway point of their Premier League campaign with 50 points – five more than second-placed City with a game in hand. The Gunners have lost just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions (3-1 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup with a heavily rotated team), winning nine of the other 10.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Manchester City and Arsenal.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 27 January in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV1 and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.