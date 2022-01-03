Manchester United v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Wolves live stream, Monday 3 January, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to make it five wins in their last six matches when Wolves visit Old Trafford on Monday.

Recent performances have not been altogether convincing, with Ralf Rangnick’s particularly fortunate to beat Norwich and draw with Newcastle. But the German has actually made a strong start to his tenure as United manager, and the club’s top-four prospects have been boosted by collecting 10 points from a possible 12 since his arrival.

United’s most recent win was a relatively comfortable one, as Burnley went down 3-1 at Old Trafford. They are now up to sixth in the standings and would be just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal were they to win their game in hand. All is not lost for United this term, and they must strive to maintain their present consistency for as long as possible.

Wolves have not played since a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on December 19, having seen their two matches over the festive period postponed. Some teams have looked fresh after a lengthy break, while others have been short of match sharpness.

It remains to be seen which of the two applies to Wolves, but their reputation for defensive solidity suggests they could make life difficult for United even if they are not operating at full capacity. Only Manchester City have conceded more goals than Bruno Lage’s side this term.

United will have to make do without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof for their first game of 2022. Bruno Fernandes is in line to return to the starting XI following a one-match ban, and Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could come back in at full-back.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Jonny Otto, Hwang Hee-chan, Rayan Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Willy Boly, Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Monday 3 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

