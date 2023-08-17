Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream and match preview, Friday 18 August, 7.45pm BST

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United come into this game desperate to get off the mark in the Premier League, following their respective opening day defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Forest showed promise against Arsenal at the Emirates, though, with Steve Cooper's side refusing to give up and Taiwo Awoniyi scoring in the final 10 minutes after a fantastic run from Anthony Elanga.

The manager still wants some fresh faces through the door before deadline day, however, but they'll be confident heading into their first home game of the season regardless.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, fell 1-0 at home to Palace on opening day, failing to make an instant impact upon their return to the top tier. Losing Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye certainly hasn't helped their survival chances, but Paul Heckingbottom's side have plenty of character and will look to be difficult against a side they need to secure points against if they're to beat the drop.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey and Felipe are all missing for Nottingham Forest, with none of the three expected to make a return to Steve Cooper's side until at least September.

Sheffield United are without a host of players for their second game. Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly and Jayden Bogle are all expected to return in September from injury, while the extent of John Fleck's and Rhys Norrington-Davies' problems aren't clear yet. Ollie McBurnie, Ismaila Coulibaly and Daniel Jebbison are all missing, too.

Form

Nottingham Forest: L

Sheffield United: L

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United. His assistants will be Harry Lennard and Nick Greenhalgh, with Andy Madley the fourth official. Michael Oliver is the VAR, with Stuart Burt the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, which has a capacity of 30,445.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Friday 18 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 14.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.