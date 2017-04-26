Quiz! Can you name the 100 footballers to have played for England most recently?

If you've tried to block out the last [insert number between nought and 50] years of the England national team's existence, this quiz probably isn't for you.

But if you've laughed, cried and despaired along with the rest of us, then step this way. We've put 15 minutes on the clock for you to recall the last 100 players to pull on the Three Lions shirt, many of whom have come and gone quicker than Usain Bolt on jet-propelled rollerskates.

As per, we'd like to know how you get on. Nobody's expecting 100% here – in fact, if you claim to get that we'll be sending around the heavies to remind you that lying is wrong – but go ahead and tell us your scores @FourFourTwo. We'll retweet them to compare against the rest (but don't give away the answers, please).

Good luck!

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing our quizzes, so you'll need to turn them off for our site, thanks.)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com