Quiz! Can you name the 36 South Americans who've played in the 2018/19 Premier League?

The Magpies of Newcastle are finally soaring like the Eagles of Cry… er, no, that’s not right. Sorry Palace.

Rafa Benitez’s previously doomed side made it back-to-back wins by beating Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday, with their Venezuelan ace up front netting both goals in a 2-1 win. Feel that headrush of 14th place. Mmm.

But that striker is just one of 36 South American stars who’ve kicked a ball in the Premier League this term, spanning countries including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela and Paraguay.

You can thank us for giving you one of the answers later – because in the meantime, it’s on you to get the other 35. To qualify, players must have actually spent some time on the pitch this season, so that rules out the crocked Claudio Bravo at Manchester City, for example.

Eight minutes are on the clock, and then we’d like you to tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – there’s a place on our daily Twitter leaderboard up for grabs. When you’re done, share it with some friends to see how they get on. We’re off to glug down some mate.

(Please note: Adblockers could also block our quizzes. Please turn ‘em off for our site!)

