Quiz! Can you name the 47 top scorers by country in the 2017/18 Premier League?

The diversity of the Premier League is world renowned, with players from over 40 countries having scored this season alone. Still no scorer from Antarctica, mind you – which is gravely disappointing, especially as you’d think they’d be in their element in this weather.

An Egyptian is leading the way, while one of England’s brave boys is in second spot. Yet we’re here to celebrate the top hitman from every nation, whether they’ve scored 13 goals in 2017/18 or just one.

There’s a total of 47 players to get (44 different countries, with three who have joint-highest scorers – way to be difficult Wales, Serbia and the Republic of Ireland).

Ten minutes are on the clock and we've given you each player’s goal totals, nationality and club. All you need to do is supply a surname and then let us know your score @FourFourTwo. Please also challenge some pals while you’re at it – they will appreciate it, we can 100% guarantee you.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com