Quiz! Can you name all 42 English players to score in the Premier League this season?

Gareth Southgate isn’t picking England squads based solely on goals in the Premier League. Clearly, he is not an idiot and he wants to give chances to youngsters like Jadon Sancho and [checks notes] Wayne Rooney, who are both gobbling goals abroad.

Such a plan would also leave you rather short on keepers. Yet goals win games, and after the first 12 games of the Premier League season, these are the English players who’ve rippled the net in the competition.

Just three clubs have made it through the first dozen games without an English goalscorer: Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves. Every other club has at least one, from the four English players tied on six strikes at the top, to those with just one goal.

Eight minutes are on the clock to name as many you can. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too. Ta!

