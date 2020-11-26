Quiz! Can you name every country Diego Maradona faced in a World Cup?
He played at four World Cups and he scored that goal - and that one - but who else did Diego face?
Five minutes on the clock, 21 nations to guess.
It might surprise you to know that Diego Maradona played in four World Cup tournaments.
A man so synonymous with the 1986 tournament - the highest that perhaps any footballer had ever risen - Maradona almost single-handedly (no pun intended) dragged his nation to their second-ever world title.
Eight years later, we were to witness the fall; his eyes bulging in celebration, running towards a camera at USA '94. Of course, he was to come back as manager of his nation and lead them at the 2010 World Cup, too.
The icon played in 21 World Cup matches. He's most famous - on these shores, at least - for one in particular. But can you name the other 20?
