Quiz! Can you name every goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the Premier League?

This season hasn’t been easy for Arsenal fans, but at least one of their players has hit an important landmark. Their hard-drumming, helmet-wearing man in the nets became the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheets this March.

If you can’t name that charming Czech, we’re in a whole world of trouble. But recalling the other 36 players to have kept at least 50 shut-outs in England’s top flight since 1992/93 is not so easy.

Nine are still active and have played in the Premier League this season. The other 28 haven't, but the memories of those stirring clean sheets of yesteryear still fill us with misty-eyed emotion.

Eight minutes are on the clock and each keeper’s Premier League clubs plus clean sheet total are below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

*Played in the Premier League in 2017/18

