Quiz! Can you name the first goalscorer for every Premier League club in 2017/18?

There’s nothing like watching a player score your team's first league goal of the season; sunshine, crisp new kit, the feeling of optimism still fresh. That is, unless your first goal is a late consolation when you’re 4-0 down in the season opener. Or if you’re Crystal Palace last time out.

Yep, while most Premier League clubs broke their deadlock in their first game of the season, a few drew a blank and had to wait for their second, third or even fourth game. Amateur stuff compared to the Eagles. It took until their eighth game before a Palace player finally scored a goal – a fact which actually makes their eventual survival even more remarkable.

Yet whether it came in game one or eight, below is every player from each of the 20 Premier League clubs to register a goal for their own club last season.

We’ve put five minutes on the clock for you to leap back a year in time. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away. Please challenge some friends while you’re at it too.

*Excludes own goals

