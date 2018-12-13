Quiz! Can you name the Premier League players with 3+ assists in 2018/19?
By Joe Brewin
You might be able to reel off the division's top scorers in double-quick time, but do you know which players have set up the most goals so far this season?
For a long time, no one kept a record of assists. Appearances made and goals scored have been noted down for decades, but it's only relatively recently that we've begun to keep track of how many times a player has set a goal up.
That's good news for modern-day playmakers, for whom assists are the most important currency. Not that you have to be a diminutive No.10 to be a prolific provider - a no-nonsense centre-half, a flying full-back and a burly centre-forward are among those to have registered three or more Premier League assists in 2018/19.
There's 32 players to get and we're giving you seven minutes to name as many as you can. When you're done, don't forget to tell us your scores @FourFourTwo – you might even make our daily Twitter leaderboard. And why not grab an assist of your own by sharing this quiz with your mates?
