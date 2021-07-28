Quiz! Can you name the title-holders and cup-winners in Europe's top ten leagues?

Six minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess.

England is now the only one of Europe's top five leagues to have two domestic cup competitions. Love the League Cup or loathe it, it certainly provides an extra opportunity for silverware - even if it does usually go to the same club.

That's the best thing about a cup run. It's all about giving someone else a chance at glory and as you'll see from today's quiz, domestic doubles are never a given - even in Europe's one-team leagues.

The fact that you get to play at the national stadium at the end and give your fans a big day out? Even better.

We've found the league winners of Europe's top 10 leagues according to UEFA coefficient, plus the winner of that league's domestic cup. In case of two cups, we've gone for the bigger one - so that's that's the FA Cup. Did you pay attention to last season's big winners?

