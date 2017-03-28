Quiz! How many of the 50 African players in the 2016/17 Premier League can you name?

Ah, the return of Premier League football is just days away now. But we're keeping with the international theme for our latest teaser, asking you to name every African player who's appeared in the top flight this season.

Can you pick out the stars from Ghana and Gabon? And the only man flying the flag for Equatorial Guinea? We've put eight minutes on the clock for you to reel off the 50 players representing their continent.

Do let us know how you fare @FourFourTwo on Twitter - we'll be retweeting your scores. Then when you're done, challenge some pals to see how they stack up against you.

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz – the swines – so please turn them off for our site! Also, you'll get a better experience of this quiz on a mobile device - sorry about that.)

