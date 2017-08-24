Quiz! How many of the 60 Swedish players from Premier League history can you name?

Well he wasn't going to leave it there now, was he? Yes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United for another year to help the Reds try to topple the competition and win the Premier League.

But the biggest ego in football (pipe down over there, Jose) is a mere follower when it comes to treading a path laid down by his compatriots.

Zlatan is towards the end of a lengthy line of Swedes who've plied their trade in the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – and now we'd like you to see how many of the 60 you can recall in the 10 minutes provided.

Be warned: this is a particularly tough one, and we think getting 30 is a fine score here. Either way, we'd like you to tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo on Twitter – we'll retweet your scores if you don't give answers away. Good luck... you'll need it.

(Please note: Adblockers may deny you the chance to experience the joy of an FFT quiz – so please turn the blighters off while you're here.)

