Ranked! Every kit in the Premier League this season from worst to best

Every kit in the Premier League this season: 60-41

There are some football fans who believe it doesn't matter what you wear so long as you win. Here at FFT, we don't believe that's true.

A football shirt is so much more than just a piece of clothing to distinguish you from the opposition. Woven into the fabric of a football kit is your club's identity, a cultural DNA; these shirts become synonymous with the icons of the game and so it's important to create postcard images that will stand the test of time.

Yet not all football shirts were created equally. Some this season have been marvellous – others, minging. So we asked our team to rank all 60 tops out of 10, averaging a score for each one. Here's how we ranked each one…

Every kit in the Premier League this season, ranked from worst to best:

60. Wolverhampton Wanderers third

The Wolves third shirt for 2022/23 (Image credit: Wolves)

Taking bottom place of 60th out of 60 – we didn't count Newcastle United's special "fourth" shirt – are Wolves, with their gopping grey mess that feels both too loud and extremely dull at once. Recognise that design? It looks like an office carpet.

59. Tottenham Hotspur away

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur playing against Sevilla in preseason (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"If you have to ask whether it looks like a wetsuit, it probably looks too much like a wetsuit," came one response on FFT's Twitter (opens in new tab) account when we asked whether there was a deep-sea diving likeness with the Spurs away shirt. It's not grown on us, either.

58. Manchester United third

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Brentford (Image credit: Getty)

It may forever be associated with that defeat against Brentford. Piccalilli isn't the most flattering shade for a shirt.

57. Leeds United away

Leeds United away shirt (Image credit: Leeds United)

Tie-dye isn't cool, lads. This one feels particularly messy, especially in comparison to Leeds' cleaner home and third shirts.

56. Chelsea third

The Chelsea third shirt for this season (Image credit: Chelsea)

Mysteriously held back until mid-October from a release… and we can sort of see why. Nike labels this one "sesame" in colour and it feels a little cheap. Should be shinier, not this off-gold tint.

55. Everton away

The Everton away shirt for this season (Image credit: Hummel / Everton)

Hummel are usually bang on the money but this one is a little divisive. Light pink with big, navy patterning feels a bit of a strange choice.

54. Manchester City third

Erling Haaland in action against West Ham United (Image credit: Kieran Cleeves)

Ah, the fluorescent bumblebee look. We're not surprised we've never seen it before and we'll be shocked if Puma ever release a kit in future that harks back to this effort.

53. Leicester City third

The Leicester City third shirt for this season (Image credit: Adidas / Leicester City)

Yellow and white are hard to mix together. Add in some maroon and you've got something particularly difficult to love.

52. Chelsea away

Marc Cucurella wearing Chelsea's away shirt for this season (Image credit: Chelsea)

The patterning from Chelsea's home collar appears in horizontal bands on the away shirt this season. The one problem? We don't particularly like that pattern in either instance.

51. Everton third

Anthony Gordon after the Aston Villa defeat (Image credit: Getty)

A simplified badge, a relatively minimalist pattern and a nice tint of bright yellow. Everton's third shirt this season is smart, if unbelievably safe. It's not awful – just a little dull.

50. Newcastle United third

Newcastle United's third shirt for this season (Image credit: Newcastle United)

The kit that caused all the commotion in the summer – yep, it's Saudi-coloured – Newcastle's third shirt is a nice enough top if a little boring. And as already discovered against Brighton, it doesn't provide enough contrast to the home. Oops.

49. Leicester City away

Jonny Evans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison of Leicester City after the loss to Brighton (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Adidas's Leicester shirts have been disappointing and this is another effort that we struggled to get excited about. Black and pale green isn't the wildest of colour schemes, is it?

48. Wolverhampton Wanderers home

Pedro Neto in action for Wolves (Image credit: Getty)

Do not adjust your eyes: the Wolves home shirt has changed from last season. And the one before. You know what you're getting from the Midlands outfit, that's for sure.

47. Leeds United third

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk tussling for possession with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo (Image credit: David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Centred logos, dark grey, a subtly striped pattern and bright orange. It's inoffensive and preferable to the tie-dye but not one we'll remember in seasons to come.

46. Bournemouth third

Bournemouth's third kit for this season (Image credit: Bournemouth)

Bournemouth's third shirt is all black with virtually no detailing whatsoever. It's a little generic but good-looking.

45. Liverpool third

Liverpool's third shirt for this season (Image credit: Liverpool)

A little marmite. Some will love the teal green and bright reddish-pink, others will despise this colour combo and long for the yellow back from last season.

44. Aston Villa third

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates his goal for Aston Villa with Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This one is modern and intricate with a deep grey pattern and yellow flourishes. Not the worst shirt out there but nowhere near Villa's nicest this season.

43. Liverpool away

Virgil van Dijk in action against Arsenal (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another that may divide fans, the jazzy, 90s-influenced away shirt is already associated with a couple of painful away defeats. Reds will be hoping some nicer memories are made in this one.

42. Aston Villa home

Danny Ings of Aston Villa celebrates scoring in preseason (Image credit: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

It's classy, it's cool and it's… last year's? Impossible not to like but very unlikely to be anyone's favourite.

41. Aston Villa away

The Aston Villa away shirt for this season (Image credit: Castore / Aston Villa)

One of our team ranked this as a straight 10/10 for its gorgeous subtle stripes and claret flourishes. Unfortunately, its score was brought down by no one else seeing the hype. At least one of us has your back, Villa fans (and he's a Plymouth fan, so no bias, there).