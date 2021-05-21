Ranked! The 10 best playmakers on the planet

While strikers will always grab the headlines, few football fans would disagree that that no.10s are the most revered players in a team.

The world's great lock-pickers are a rare and mythical breed, capable of seeing angles and shafts of light we mortals can only dream of. When these guys play well, the whole team seems to dance to their tune, like an orchestra in thrall to their conductor.

It is with this romantic kernel implanted that we review the greatest playmakers on the planet.

N.B. we are talking about players who primarily create chances for teammates rather than looking to score themselves. Therefore Lionel Messi and Harry Kane - two of the most potent creative forces in world football - are not on this list. They are goalscorers who happen to be so gifted that they can dictate play as well (you'll find each of them on other lists in this series).

10. James Rodriguez (Everton)

(Image credit: PA)

There were sceptical glances cast Everton's way after the Toffees signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer last summer. Why, people asked, would a player of that calibre be joining a team unlikely to win silverware in the near future - was there some issue we didn't know about?

As it turned out, the Colombian just wanted to feel loved again. The trust of former Real gaffer Carlo Ancelotti helped the midfield maestro recapture the form which made him such a phenomenon at the 2014 World Cup. Nine assists and six goals in his debut campaign on English soil are evidence of his supreme gifts, and there were few sights in the early season more exciting than Rodriguez collecting the ball between the lines. Yes, he went off the boil after Christmas. But, good god, what a player when he turns it on.

9. Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

(Image credit: PA Images)

They don’t make players like Sergio Canales anymore. The Real Betis no.10 is an old-fashioned playmaker who sits in front of a midfield, behind a striker and plays the game the way it should be played: he’s all graceful passes and seeing the angles that no one else hits.

His numbers are decent too: a goal or assist almost every other game is not to be sniffed at. Not that his prolificacy is what you think about when you watch him. He’s aesthetically excellent.

8. Pedri (Barcelona)

(Image credit: PA)

The past season has been one to forget for Barcelona. They might have lifted the Copa Del Rey, but the transfer-wrangling of Lionel Messi, coupled with their La Liga meltdown, have contributed to a tense and largely unhappy year in Catalonia.

There has been one ray of hope though - the form of 18-year-old Pedri. The attacking midfielder is a classic La Masia graduate: diminutive, technically flawless and blessed with the vision and composure of a future Ballon d'Or winner. Pedri has made over 50 appearances for Barca across the season, chipping in with four goals and six assists. He is destined for superstardom.

7. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

(Image credit: PA Images)

There were some that wondered whether Jack Grealish would struggle in the Premier League and recreate his red-hot Championship form for Aston Villa. The fact that the Brummy was by far the most watchable player in the first half of this season - not long after almost single-handedly keeping Villa from the brink last year - has made a lot of people eat their hats.

Grealish is unignorable, the kind of player who drifts around the final third and orchestrates his side’s attack. The fact that he’s the most fouled player in the Prem is testament to the fact that no one can get the ball off of him - well, at least cleanly - and his excellent form this season has made him a must for Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad, even in light of a lack of minutes since February.

6. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

(Image credit: PA Images)

The evolution of Mason Mount from exciting academy whelp into linchpin for Chelsea and England has been one of the most exciting plot lines over the past season.

Technically assured, aggressive on the ball and blessed with the balance and strength to waltz through defences, Mount is the man who makes everything tick for club and country. His 84 key passes in the Premier League places him second in the overall table, and he ranks highly for big chances created and crosses too. He's a jack of all trades midfielder, capable of dictating play from deep, getting forward to create and score and hugging the touchline when deployed out wide. Expect huge things from Mount this summer.

5. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

(Image credit: PA)

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard - or at least that’s how the cliche goes. Having Bernardo Silva in your side is an absolute manager’s dream though, in terms of not just his output but the miles he puts into the team.

Bernardo runs himself into the ground for Manchester City, whether he’s deployed out wide, up front or in midfield, making sure everything ticks over and offering precision with that wand of a left foot. Where Mahrez offers unpredictability, Bernardo keeps everything a lot more measured and has blossomed into one of the most productive - and underrated - creators in England right now.

4. Neymar (PSG)

(Image credit: PA Images)

The Brazilian was expected to have won Ballon d'Ors and Champions League titles by now at PSG, yet hasn't managed either after four seasons in Paris. Few would deny that he's not been an elite performer, however.

17 goals and 11 assists in all competitions indicates another impressive season, while his performances in the Champions League over the past two years - especially in the 2020/21 season, in which PSG lost the final to Bayern Munich - have been mesmerising. He is at the heart of everything PSG do in continental competition; dropping deep to collect the ball before starting attacks, and often finishing them as well. There are few players in history more bewitching in possession, and few players who take on greater responsibility than the 28-year-old on the biggest stage. A sensational player.

3. Bruno Fernandes

(Image credit: PA Images)

Manchester United ummed and ahhed over paying the full price that Sporting demanded for the talismanic Bruno Fernandes. In the end, £60m has become a bit of a bargain.

Everything goes through Bruno. He slotted into the team seamlessly, sewing the disparate elements of the frontline into one powerful attack and becoming the centrepiece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The joke is that he’s only there to take the penalties: in truth, he’s a leader, a beacon and the standard to which other players hold themselves.

Bruno’s ascension to becoming one of the stars of world football over the last year has been extraordinary. Just think - he’s only 26…

2. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

(Image credit: PA Images)

For a long time, Mr. Bayern Munich was associated more with scoring goals, rather than creating them. Yet the brilliance of the Raumdeuter is that so much of what he brings to his team is overlooked.

BRUNO FERNANDES EXCLUSIVE “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

Much of Muller's creative brilliance is not in his passing range or vision, but in the space he creates around the box for his teammates. Robert Lewandowski scores so many goals because his striker partner's movement allows him to do so. And yet, the hard figures also support Muller's status as an elite creative force. He is the Bundesliga's all-time assists record holder, with 144 goals laid on for teammates. That's an average of 12 Bundesliga assists a season since he made his debate in 2009. Forty-two of those have come in the past two Bundesliga campaigns alone.

Simply put, Bayern Munich are lucky to have his unique talents. They may never have a player so good at crating goalscoring chances again.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

(Image credit: PA Images)

We’ve collectively run out of superlatives for Kevin De Bruyne. It’s got to the point now where he’s not just been a player of a particular season or the best midfielder in Manchester City’s considerable reserves. He’s now an era-defining footballer.

Managers for years to come will look to cross-happy wide-men and wonder if they can be crowbarred into central positions like KDB. The Belgian Beckham is a complete package; a glitch of a footballer who generates mind-boggling output and makes everyone in the City side better. Guardiola loves him, for his tactical flexibility, reliability and intelligence.

We’ve reached the point now where it’s not just outrageous to compare him in style to Beckham or Scholes, Gerrard or Lampard he’s in a genuine conversation with them as to whether he’s better than all of them. He’s a genuine great of the Premier League. It’s a pleasure to have him.

