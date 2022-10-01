Southampton vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton vs Everton live stream, Saturday 1 October, 3pm

Southampton will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they host Everton on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have blown hot and cold so far this season. A 2-1 victory over Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea (opens in new tab) remains the highlight to date, but Southampton (opens in new tab) also performed well in a 2-1 triumph over Leicester (opens in new tab) and a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab).

However, the Saints were disappointing in back-to-back 1-0 losses to Wolves (opens in new tab) and Aston Villa (opens in new tab) before the international break, and they head into the weekend just three points above the relegation zone. Yet perhaps it is only natural that Southampton have been somewhat inconsistent: only Arsenal (opens in new tab)’s squad has a lower average age.

Everton (opens in new tab) finally got off the mark for the campaign last time out, beating West Ham (opens in new tab) 1-0 to pick up their first win of the campaign.

That result means the Toffees’ start to the season looks much more positive than it would have done had Frank Lampard’s side been beaten by the Hammers: Everton have only lost twice in 2022/23, while only Brighton (opens in new tab) have conceded fewer goals. The objective for Lampard now is to make his team more efficient in attack, as only Wolves and West Ham have found the back of the net less often.

Southampton will have to make do without long-term absentee Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia, who is likely to return to the fold in the middle of October.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin also faces an uphill battle to be fit in time.

The striker is yet to play this season due to a knee injury; he has since recovered from that but is now suffering from a tight groin. In better news for Everton, Jordan Pickford is in line to start.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October. See below for international broadcast options.

