Tottenham v Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham v Leeds United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 21 November, 4.30pm

Antonio Conte will be seeking his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager when Leeds make the trip to north London on Sunday.

Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton before the international break in Conte’s first match back in England’s top flight since May 2018. It was a game of few chances and while Tottenham looked reasonably solid at Goodison Park, their failure to create clear-cut opportunities underlined the area of the pitch in which the need for improvement is most urgent.

Nuno Espirito Santo has always been a reactive manager and Spurs’ goalscoring woes were laid squarely at his door before he was sacked at the start of the month. Yet Tottenham’s display at Everton suggests the problem runs deeper than one man, and Conte has work to do to get this attack firing again. Only Norwich have scored fewer goals than Spurs so far this season.

Leeds have pulled clear of the relegation zone thanks to a run of one defeat in their last five matches. A 1-1 draw with Leicester before the break was a creditable result, and there are signs that Marcelo Bielsa has succeeded in tightening up his team’s defence after a poor start to the campaign in that regard. Clean sheets remain elusive, but Leeds have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last five outings.

Tottenham will have to make do without Oliver Skipp, who is suspended after collecting five yellow cards. Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are injured, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is fit to play.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford. Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo are struggling with their fitness, but Joe Gelhardt is expected to be involved.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 21 November, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

