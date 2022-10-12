Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST

Looking for a Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the teams level on three points in a competitive-looking Group D of the Champions League.

Last week's reverse meeting finished 0-0 as Spurs failed to score for the second Champions League game running. Antonio Conte's side previously lost 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon – although that was one of only two defeats they've suffered in all competitions this season (the other coming at Arsenal the weekend before last). Spurs have won nine of their previous 11 home Champions League group matches.

Eintracht are appearing in the Champions League for the first time, having qualified as the 2021/22 Europa League winners. And they've given themselves a good chance of reaching the round of 16 by drawing with Spurs and winning away to Marseille. Oliver Glasner's team do come into this one off the back of a 3-0 loss at Bochum on Saturday, but they have four out of seven on the road in all competitions this term.

Team news

Conte has almost a full squad at his disposal, with only the injured Dejan Kulusevski and Japhet Tanganga unavailable.

The same is true for the visitors, with just Luca Pellegrini and Aurelio Buta sidelined.

Form

Tottenham: LWLDW

Eintracht Frankfurt: WWWDL

Referee

Spain's Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the referee for Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Stadium

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group D game between Sporting Lisbon and Marseille kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

