Wales vs Poland live stream and match preview, Sunday September 25, 7.45pm

Looking for a Wales vs Poland live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Wales must beat Poland in their final Group A4 game to maintain their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

Robert Page’s side have had a disappointing campaign so far, picking up one point from five games.

The latest setback was a 2-1 loss to Belgium on Thursday, but Wales still have hope of retaining their League A status.

Poland are three points above them in third place, and the tiebreaker for Nations League places is head-to-head record.

The Poles won the first meeting 2-1 back in June and Wales have a better overall goal difference, so victory in Cardiff would be enough for Page’s men to move into third place.

Both sides are also looking to find some form in their final competitive outing before World Cup 2022. (opens in new tab)

Wales will be making their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in Qatar, sharing a group with England, Iran and the United States.

Poland were drawn in Group C alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Page’s efforts to put together his Wales squad (opens in new tab) have been hit by injury problems.

Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Harry Wilson were all missing in Belgium and Gareth Bale was left on the bench after having limited game time recently.

Fulham’s 17-year-old attacking midfielder Luke Harris was included in Page’s squad as he considers some late bolters to add to his selection.

Poland, who have picked up one point from their last four games, are without Matty Cash.

But the final Poland World Cup 2022 squad (opens in new tab) is sure to include big hitters like Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski and Wojciech Szczesny.

Form

Wales: LLDLW

Poland: LLDLW

Referee

Latvia's Andris Treimanis will be the referee for Wales vs Poland.

Stadium

Wales vs Poland is being played at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Other games

Netherlands vs Belgium is on at the same time on Sunday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A4.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday September 25 and it is being shown on Premier Sports 1 and S4C in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

