Watch Aston Villa vs Celtic: Streams, TV channels, Preview for Champions League match

Aston Villa are just outside the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League

Aston Villa welcome Celtic to Villa Park this Wednesday evening in their final Champions League league-phase game. This useful guide tells you how you can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Celtic key information • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, UK. • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

Not at home for the Aston Villa vs Celtic kick-off? Sadly, your usual streaming services won't work abroad.

Fear not, there is a good option that doesn’t involve risking a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and soak in all the Champions League action.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs Celtic in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Aston Villa vs Celtic in the UK, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 1 and a live stream on Discovery+. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

See also: Highest scoring Champions League games

Watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic on Paramount+, which is the one-stop shop for Champions League soccer in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Aston Villa vs Celtic around the world

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Aston Villa vs Celtic. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Aston Villa vs Celtic.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Aston Villa vs Celtic preview

Aston Villa meet Celtic in an all-British clash that should be one of the standout games of the final Champions League league phase matchday.

Defeat in Monaco last time out could prove to be damaging for Villa, who are agonisingly close to the top eight, which they have occupied for most of the campaign so far.

Unai Emery's side are level on points with eight-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a superior goal difference. But there are several other clubs on 13 points - Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille and Brest - all of whom will have aspirations of automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

If Villa don't beat Celtic, they will likely have to settle for the play-offs. The Scottish champions have themselves guaranteed a play-off spot after a 1-0 win over Young Boys last week, and they will head to Birmingham relatively relaxed.

Brendan Rodgers' team could still, theoretically, finish in the top eight with a win at Villa Park, but they would need an unlikely sequence of results for that to happen.