Unai Emery has confirmed that Emiliano Martinez is set to reprise his role for the home leg

Watch Aston Villa vs Club Brugge on Wednesday 12 March to see whether Unai Emery's side can get their job done in the last-16 second leg meeting in this season's UEFA Champions League.

It is Villa's first appearance in Europe's premier competition for decades, and they're making a good go of it. Already 3-1 up in the tie, can they book a date with Paris Saint-Germain in the next round?

Key information

• When is Aston Villa v Club Brugge? Wednesday 12 March 2025

• What time does Aston Villa v Club Brugge kick off? 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Aston Villa v Club Brugge being played? Villa Park, Birmingham

• Aston Villa v Club Brugge free streams: VTM Go, RTL Play (Belgium)

• More streams: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Can I watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge for free?

You can watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge for free in Belgium, either through the VTM or RTL networks.

The game will go out on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge from anywhere

Watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT for pre-match build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-offs.

To watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform that houses TNT Sports' output, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge elsewhere in the world

Watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge in the US

Fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa v Club Brugge live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 12.

Can I watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday March 13.

Can I watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge in New Zealand?

You can watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday, March 13.

Can I watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be an Aston Villa v Club Brugge live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge: Match Preview

Aston Villa's domestic form has been up and down this season at times.

At the end of February, they lurched from a draw and a win against top-four sides Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, straight into a 4-1 defeat at the hands of mid-table Crystal Palace.

The one consistent has been their European form, but on Wednesday evening they face one of the only teams on the continent to better them.

Of course, that 1-0 defeat was back in November and in the league phase of the competition – Villa won the first leg of this tie 3-1 – but if nothing else it proves their Belgian visitors have enough in the tank to grab a result.

Seeing Robin Olsen replace Emiliano Martinez against Brentford at the weekend may have given Brugge another twinkle of hope, but that has since been dashed by Emery's confirmation that his first-choice gloveman is available after all.

But notching two unanswered goals – the minimum required to get to extra-time – at Villa Park looks a tall order for a Brugge side with no clean sheets and just two wins in their last five in all competitions.