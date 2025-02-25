Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Live streams, TV details for mouthwatering Copa del Rey semi-final

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid as two of the top Spanish sides clash in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

With plenty of viewing options around the world, including free coverage in multiple countries, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Barcelona vs Atlético live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

• Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET

• Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Venue: Camp Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

• Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid FREE Stream: RTVE Play (Spain), L'Equipe (France)

• Other streams: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US)

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for FREE

You can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for FREE in certain countries, including the host country of Spain where it's being shown by the public broadcaster RTVE.

You can watch Barça vs Atléti on the main TV channel La 1, or you can watch online through the RTVE Play streaming platform. You need to create an account but it's free to use.

There's also free coverage in France thanks to La Chaîne L'Equipe, which you can watch through the L'Equipe website or one of the free streaming platforms in France, such as TF1 or Molotov.

These services are all geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid while travelling abroad – more on that below.

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the UK

In the UK, Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid is being shown on Premier Sports. You can add Premier Sports to your existing TV package with Sky or Virgin, or you can take out a streaming subscription for £15.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of Spanish soccer in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.