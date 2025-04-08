Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years

Watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan on Tuesday 8 April as the German giants host the Italian league leaders in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Key information • Date: Tuesday 8 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) • Free stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bayern Munich are closing in on another Bundelisga title in Germany but would dearly love to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2020. Bayern had to come through a play-off after finishing 12th in the initial league phase, but went on to make light work of home rivals Bayer Leverkusen, 5-0 on aggregate, in the last-16 round.

Inter, meanwhile, went straight through after finishing fourth in the league, before beating Feyenoord home and away, 4-1 on aggregate, to book their own place in the quarter final.

It should be a great contest between two sides at the summit of their domestic leagues. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bayern vs Inter online and on TV, wherever you are in the world, including details of a free stream in Ireland.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan for free in Ireland

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Tuesday night.

You can watch the game on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream for Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virigin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan on April 8 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST.

To watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan elsewhere in the world

Watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on April 8.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan on Stan Sport, which is the eclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday April 9.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in New Zealand?

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan, with savings for longer-term commitments.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Wednesday, April 9.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

