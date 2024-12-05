Watch Bournemouth vs Spurs: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time

Bournemouth's Adam Smith attempts to intercept a pass from Son in the sides' last Premier League meeting in 2023

Watch Bournemouth vs Spurs to see if Ange Postecoglou's inconsistent Tottenham side can get back to winning ways in the Premier League in their visit to the south coast today. There are live streams, a potential free loophole, and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Spurs key info • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's hard to know which version of Spurs are going to turn up in Bournemouth on Thursday night – the one that thrashed the champions Manchester City 4-0 or the one that lost to relegation contenders Ipswich the previous game. Postecoglou's men, spearheaded by the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min, possess the quality to come out on top but don't always put it together over 90 minutes.

Bournemouth themselves are hardly the most consistent of sides. They've had some brilliant wins and performances this campaign but also some disappointing defeats. Still, they are well clear of the relegation zone and will be confident of getting a result – a win would actually take them above Spurs.

Bournemouth vs Spurs is part of a mid-week round of Premier League fixtures from December 3-5, all 10 of which are being shown on Amazon Prime.

Watch Bournemouth vs Spurs in the UK on Amazon Prime

You can watch Bournemouth vs Spurs on Amazon Prime in the UK, with a loophole that means you might be able to do so for free.

Amazon Prime Video is showing 20 Premier League games in December 2024, broadcasting all 10 fixtures from two separate gameweeks. Tonight marks the end of the first, but there'll be another 10 games coming up on Boxing Day and December 27, all live.

Read more • Premier League on Amazon Prime: How to watch live streams for free

Bournemouth vs Spurs is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, on a plan of £8.99 a month, or to non-Prime members on a 'Prime Video only' subscription, which drops the price to £5.99 a month for those who aren't bothered about free deliveries or the other Prime benefits.

You could, though, watch Bournemouth vs Spurs for free, given that Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial on both plans. You could even catch any of Thursday's games as well, and also the Amazon games later in the month, while still being able to cancel without incurring any charge.

If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber and you're not currently in the UK, you can still watch Bournemouth vs Spurs by using a VPN – more on that below.

• Who are the commentators and pundits on Amazon Prime this week?

Watch Bournemouth vs Spurs in the US

In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Spurs on USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those that want to stream the game online, you might be looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $40 a month – half price for the first month – and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on here.

Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $49.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport.

USA Network can also be streamed via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your streaming services by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Spurs from anywhere

You can watch Bournemouth vs Spurs all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal