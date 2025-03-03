Club Brugge v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Ollie Watkins is likely to be leading the line for Aston Villa in this round-of-16 clash

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa on Tuesday 4 March for an intriguing meeting in the first knockout round proper of this season's Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Villa play Bruges online and on TV, wherever you are in the world, including details of a free stream in Ireland.

These two sides are not the first clubs that will spring to mind when thinking about the latter stages of the Champions League, but they're both here on merit after some strong results on the continent.

And it's also not the first time the two have met this season. Instinct might see you select Villa as the favourites for this one, but Blauw-Zwart emerged from that November meeting 1-0 victors.

We return to that same venue for the first leg of this clash, one that's set to provoke interest, given the upset earlier this season. You don't have to miss a second of it. Here are all the details on how to watch a Club Brugge v Aston Villa live stream from anywhere in the world.

Key information

• Club Brugge v Aston Villa Date: Tuesday, 4 March, 2025

• Club Brugge v Aston Villa Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET

• Club Brugge v Aston Villa Venue: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge

• Club Brugge v Aston Villa FREE stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• Club Brugge v Aston Villa TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa: FREE live stream in Ireland

You can watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing Tueday's Champions League clash on TV and online. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT.

You can watch the game on free-to-air television on Virgin Media Two. To watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa online, you can use the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which comes in app form but also simply as a browser player with no registration necessary.

• Away from Ireland right now? You can still watch Virgin Media while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Club Brugge v Aston Villa and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Club Brugge against Aston Villa on March 4 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT, meaning 45 minutes of build-up before the 5.45pm GMT kick-off.

To watch Club Brugge v Villa online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa elsewhere in the world

Watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Club Brugge v Aston Villa live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on March 4.

Can I watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 4.45am AEDT on Wednesday March 5.

Can I watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa in New Zealand?

You can watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 6.45am NZDT on Wednesday, March 5.

Can I watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Club Brugge v Aston Villa live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

