Where to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV broadcasts for Premier League clash

Fulham will be full of confidence for this weekend's game

Watch Fulham take on Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League action with both sides looking for a boost in their respective plucky European pushes. Here, we have you covered with all the details on how to watch Fulham vs Forest live streams wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network, Sling (USA) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fulham currently sit ninth, just five points off Newcastle United in sixth place, while Forest's remarkable season shows no signs of slowing, currently holding third position in the table ahead of Chelsea in fourth.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side suffered a rare home defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season as a Raul Jimenez penalty secured a 1-0 victory for the Cottagers in a tight affair.

Forest have lost just once at home since the defeat, although their most recent away game saw them ship five to Bournemouth in recent weeks.

Fulham also tasted defeat in their most recent home fixture after Lisandro Martinez's deflected effort gave Manchester United all three points at the end of January.

Is Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, the game has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest streams globally

Can I Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in the US? Fulham vs Nottingham Forest is being shown on USA Network in the States. If you've got USA Network on your cable TV package, you're all set. If not, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get cable online, such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in Canada? Fulham vs Nottingham Forest is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest in Africa? You can watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.