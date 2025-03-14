Is Manchester City vs Brighton on TV? Live streams, how to watch, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Both sides pushing for Champions League spots in what should be a thriller

Phil Foden (right) shone in Manchester City&#039;s 4-1 win at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA).
Phil Foden battles for a corner against Brighton
Watch Manchester City vs Brighton as the two teams currently sitting fifth and seventh in the Premier League aim to break into the top four and guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.

This guide explains how to watch Man City vs Brighton online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Manchester City vs Brighton Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

• Manchester City vs Brighton Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Manchester City vs Brighton Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Manchester City vs Brighton TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the UK?

Manchester City vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the 3pm blackout.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Brighton on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Manchester City vs Brighton, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton elsewhere in the world

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

