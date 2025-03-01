Is Newcastle vs Brighton on TV? Live stream info and how to watch FA Cup clash

Watch Newcastle vs Brighton for an all-Premier League clash in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday March 2.

Newcastle vs Brighton key information • Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025 • Kick-off time: 1.45pm GMT / 8.45.am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • FREE stream: ITVX • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle are already into the final of the Carabao Cup, but they'd love to match that progress in the bigger of England's cup competitions. The Magpies have not won a trophy since 1955 and they're in a better place than ever to correct that as they're enjoying a strong season so far.

Brighton have been a little more mixed but have just strung together three wins in a row in the Premier League - the perfect way to recover from their 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Brighton booked their spot in the fifth round with a big scalp, beating one of the tournament's more decorated teams, Chelsea, 2-1 last time out. Prior to that they eased past Norwich in the third round. Newcastle, meanwhile needed a late goal to get past Birmingham last time out, after getting the better of lowly Bromley in the third round.

Just one point separates the two sides in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe's Newcastle in sixth place on 44 points and Brighton in eighth on 43.

Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brighton in the UK?

In the UK, Newcastle vs Brighton will be broadcast live on ITV.

For TV viewers, ITV 1 is the channel you need, and to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online, there'll be a live stream on the ITVX platform.

Coverage begins at 12.45pm GMT, an hour ahead of kick-off.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Newcastle vs Brighton streams globally

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brighton in the US? In the US, you can watch Newcastle vs Brighton on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brighton in Canada? Canadians can watch Newcastle vs Brighton on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brighton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Brighton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Brighton on Sky Sport Now.

Newcastle vs Brighton: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

Newcastle

Third round: Newcastle 3-1 Bromley

Fourth round: Birmingham 2-3 Newcastle

Brighton

Third round: Norwich 0-4 Brighton

Fourth round: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle vs Brighton: FA Cup history

Newcastle

6-time winners (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955)

Brighton

Best result: Finalists (1982)