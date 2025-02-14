Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV info for La Liga clash

Watch Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's side travel to Osasuna to turn their attention back to La Liga after that epic victory over Man City in midweek. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Osasuna vs Real Madrid Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

• Osasuna vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET

• Osasuna vs Real Madrid Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

• Osasuna vs Real Madrid FREE Stream: GXR (India)

• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)

Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid for FREE in India

Fans in India can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live, in full, and for free on GXR on Saturday evening local time. Just head over to their website to watch the action from Pamplona.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Osasuna vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo's colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid if you're based in the UK. That's because the game kicks off at 3.15pm GMT, during the TV blackout designed to protect attendances at lower-league games in England.

Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, you can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid streams globally

Can I watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in Canada? Canadians can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.