Watch Preston North End vs Burnley: Free UK stream & global TV options for Lancashire derby in FA Cup
West Lancashire meets East Lancashire with a place in the FA Cup sixth round on the line
Watch Preston North End vs Burnley clash for a Lancashire derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Championship rivals Preston North End and Burnley will meet for the third time this season on Saturday lunchtime - and there still isn't a goal to speak of in the meetings between the two sides.
• Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
• Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 7:15am ET
• Venue: Deepdale, Preston
• Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
Turf Moor hosted the first goalless draw back in October, with the reverse fixture at Deepdale just a couple of weeks ago also remaining in stalemate for the full 90 minutes.
That's not really a surprise, given the two sides involved. North End have drawn a massive 15 of their 34 games so far, the joint-most in the second tier; Burnley are just one behind, with 14 draws.
But Scott Parker's third-placed Clarets have also been the hardest side to beat in the Championship this season, losing just twice. PNE have meanwhile lost ten and sit down in 15th.
FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Preston North End vs Burnley live streams wherever you are in the world, including free coverage in the UK.
Watch Preston vs Burnley for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Preston vs Burnley live, in full, and for free on the BBC red button and BBC iPlayer on Saturday lunchtime.
The game has been selected for broadcast via the red button wherever you access BBC channels, with coverage beginning a few minutes prior to the 12:15pm GMT kick-off time at Deepdale.
Online, there will be a Preston North End vs Burnley free live stream on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Preston North End vs Burnley from anywhere
Watch Preston North End vs Burnley streams globally
Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in the US?
In the US, you can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform
ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.
Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in Canada?
Canadians can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.
Preston North End vs Burnley: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round
Preston North End
Third Round: Preston North End 2-1 Charlton Athletic
Fourth Round: Preston North End 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers (4-2 on penalties)
Burnley
Third Round: Reading 1-3 Burnley (a.e.t)
Fourth Round: Southampton 0-1 Burnley
Preston North End vs Burnley: FA Cup history
Preston North End
Two-time winners: (1889, 1938)
Burnley
One-time winners: (1914)
