Watch Preston North End vs Burnley: Free UK stream & global TV options for Lancashire derby in FA Cup

Watch Preston North End vs Burnley clash for a Lancashire derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Championship rivals Preston North End and Burnley will meet for the third time this season on Saturday lunchtime - and there still isn't a goal to speak of in the meetings between the two sides.

Preston North End vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 7:15am ET • Venue: Deepdale, Preston • Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Turf Moor hosted the first goalless draw back in October, with the reverse fixture at Deepdale just a couple of weeks ago also remaining in stalemate for the full 90 minutes.

That's not really a surprise, given the two sides involved. North End have drawn a massive 15 of their 34 games so far, the joint-most in the second tier; Burnley are just one behind, with 14 draws.

But Scott Parker's third-placed Clarets have also been the hardest side to beat in the Championship this season, losing just twice. PNE have meanwhile lost ten and sit down in 15th.

FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Preston North End vs Burnley live streams wherever you are in the world, including free coverage in the UK.

Watch Preston vs Burnley for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Preston vs Burnley live, in full, and for free on the BBC red button and BBC iPlayer on Saturday lunchtime.

The game has been selected for broadcast via the red button wherever you access BBC channels, with coverage beginning a few minutes prior to the 12:15pm GMT kick-off time at Deepdale.

Online, there will be a Preston North End vs Burnley free live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual ITV stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Preston North End vs Burnley from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Preston North End vs Burnley streams globally

Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in the US? In the US, you can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in Canada? Canadians can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Preston North End vs Burnley in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Preston North End vs Burnley on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Preston North End vs Burnley: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

Preston North End

Third Round: Preston North End 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Fourth Round: Preston North End 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers (4-2 on penalties)

Burnley

Third Round: Reading 1-3 Burnley (a.e.t)

Fourth Round: Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Preston North End vs Burnley: FA Cup history

Preston North End

Two-time winners: (1889, 1938)

Burnley

One-time winners: (1914)